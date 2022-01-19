Imran Khan congratulates the business community of Sialkot for their financial support…





Jan 18 (AdaDerana/Agencies) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked Sialkot business community and Rajco Industries for helping the widow of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara who was killed by a violent mob in Sialkot last year.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Khan said that the Sialkot business community had transferred one hundred thousand dollars to the widow’s account. Therefore, the widow of Priyantha Kumara will receive a monthly salary of two thousand dollars for the next ten years.

I would like to thank the Sialkot business community for transferring $100,000 to Priyantha Kumara’s widow’s account and Rajco Industries for transferring $2,000 monthly salary to her account, which they will do for 10 years, PM Khan tweeted.

It is important to note that the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) raised $100,000 as financial assistance for Kumara’s family. On Monday, the widow received her first salary. After the money was transferred, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant, Dr Shahbaz Gill shared the images of the payment slips.

CSIC Chairman Mian Imran Akbar said they are taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety and security of foreign employees.

It is our responsibility to provide financial assistance to the affected family of the Sri Lankan citizen, he added.

Sialkot Incident

In December 2021, an angry mob accused a Sri Lankan factory manager, Priyantha Diyawadana, of blasphemy by allegedly tearing down posters containing holy verses. As a result, they beat him to death. Later, they burned his body.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media and left the whole nation horrified and shocked. The brutal killing was widely condemned by senior government officials, including the prime minister and president, as well as senior military leaders. The authorities immediately intervened to arrest those responsible for the horrific incident in Sialkot.

As a result, police arrested more than 100 suspects, including two described as the main accused. Furthermore, according to a document circulated by the Punjab Police Spokesperson, a case has been registered under the provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act with the police as the plaintiff.

