Will Boris Johnson resign? – The big problem

What did Boris Johnson say?

Johnson has so far declined to comment on his future ahead of the outcome of an investigation into Downing Street parties during the lockdown, led by senior civil servant Sue Gray.

The Prime Minister apologized to PMQs and told MPs he must take full responsibility and he knows the rage felt by the people of the UK.

He confirmed that he attended the cocktail party just after 6 p.m. before returning to his office 25 minutes later. He said the event was implicitly a work event.

After his apology, the Prime Minister said: All I ask is that Sue Gray be allowed to complete her investigation into this day and several others so that all the facts can be established.

This will not prevent him from asking questions about his future.

In an interview with Sky News, a dejected Johnson reiterated that he believed the April 16 party was a work event. He said: I can’t believe we would have organized an event that people said was against the rules. No one told me it was against the rules. I can absolutely say this categorically because I would remember it.

Johnson continued to reiterate his stance that he would wait for the findings of Sue Grays’ inquiry to be released during Prime Ministers’ Questions on January 19.

Who is Sue Gray and what is she investigating?

Civil servant Sue Gray, second permanent secretary in the Cabinet Office, is tasked with investigating allegations of a number of parties that took place in Downing Street and Whitehall during lockdowns when restrictions were in place to limit the spread of the virus.

Gray will investigate the drinking party in the Downing Street garden that Johnson admitted to attending. It is alleged that around 40 people attended the party at a time when restrictions meant people could only meet one person they did not live with outside their homes.

A leaked email revealed that an invitation to the party had been sent to more than 100 government workers asking them to bring their own alcohol.

But that’s not the only alleged part Gray will investigate.

The inquiry was originally set up to investigate other alleged events in Whitehall and Downing Street and was to be led by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case. He was forced to resign after it was revealed that a Christmas event also took place in his office in December 2020.

His replacement Gray will look into the reported party at 10 Downing Street on December 18, 2020. Johnson has so far refused to deny the event took place, but insisted all guidelines were followed. His adviser Allegra Stratton quit after leaked footage revealed her laughing at a mock party.

Gray will also investigate the events of May 15, 2020 when Johnson allegedly joined Number 10 staff for a rally in Downing Street.

There are also claims by Dominic Cummings denied by Number 10 that a party was held on November 13, 2020 at 10 Downing Street where Johnson lives with his wife Carrie after Cummings left.

A number of other Christmas gatherings involving Tories and government officials are also under investigation. The Big Issue revealed that a party took place at the Home Office in March 2021 where staff mingled and drank prosecco in their office despite the lockdown. It’s unclear if Gray will investigate this party.

The allegations also claim that Johnson delivered a speech at a going away party on November 27, while he also allegedly attended a Downing Street online quiz alongside colleagues on December 15.

It is not yet clear whether Gray will investigate the new charges of The Daily Telegraph that two departure events would have taken place the night before Prince Philips’ funeral.

The newspaper alleged that Downing Street staff drank alcohol until the early hours of April 16, 2021 and even sent someone to the Co-op on the Strand with a suitcase to bring back bottles of wine, according to a person who attended the gathering.

The alleged events took place just a day before coronavirus restrictions forced the Queen to sit alone at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

James Slack, who was Boris Johnson’s communications director before taking up a post as deputy editor of The Sun newspaper, has apologized for the outgoing party.

He said in a statement: I wish to apologize unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused.

This event should not have happened when it happened. I am deeply sorry and take full responsibility.

There is no deadline for Gray to complete her investigation and she can take all the time she needs to come to her conclusions. Waiting for Grays’ findings potentially gives Johnson valuable time to weather the storm.

Who called for Boris Johnson’s resignation?

There has been growing discontent within the Prime Ministers party since he apologised.

One MP, Bury Souths Christian Wakeford even quit the party. Choosing to switch from the Conservatives to Labor just minutes before Johnson faces questions from the Prime Ministers on January 19.

In a letter confirming his resignation from the party, Wakeford said: I care passionately about the people of Bury South and have concluded that the policies of the Conservative government under Boris Johnson do nothing to help the people of the constituency and are in effect only aggravates the difficulties they face on a daily basis.

He added: My decision is about much more than Boris Johnson’s leadership and the shameful way he has conducted himself in recent weeks.

However, I don’t believe all politicians are the same and I believe in the power of politics to be a force for good. Just like Keir Starmer.

Starmer welcomed Wakeford into the opposition party. He said: I would like to welcome Christian Wakeford to the Labor Party. He has always put the people of Bury South first.

The MP for Bury South had previously confirmed he was one of the Tory ministers who submitted a letter of censure to the chairman of the 1922 committee, Sir Graham Brady.

A total of 54 Tory MPs, 15% of parties, 360 incumbents, are expected to submit a letter to trigger a leadership vote, under party rules.

In recent days, it seems increasingly likely that the total will be reached.

Around 20 MPs elected in the 2019 general election reportedly held a secret meeting to discuss their stance on the Tory leader. Dubbed the Pork Pie Plot because of the inclusion of Melton Mowbray MP Alicia Kearns, the move is further evidence that the pressure on Johnson to quit is mounting.

North Thanet MP Sir Roger Gale was one of Johnson’s fiercest critics. He told BBC Radio 4s The World at One that the Prime Minister should step down and is a walking dead man.

Sir Gale has previously written to the 1922 Committee, an influential group of Tory backbenchers, demanding a leadership election.

A total of 54 Tory MPs, 15% of parties, 360 sitting representatives, are expected to send letters of no confidence to 1922 committee chairman Sir Graham Brady to trigger a vote, under party rules.

Caroline Nokes, MP for Romsey and Southampton North, told ITVs Peston Johnson looked like a liability and said: I think he’s leaving now or he’s leaving in three years.

Fellow backbencher William Wragg, who represents Hazel Grove and is the vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee, said Johnson’s position was untenable.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has called on Johnson to step down. He revealed the couple had a difficult conversation and said he would write a letter of no-confidence to the 1922 Committee. Ross said: He’s the prime minister, it’s his government that put these rules in place, and he must be held accountable for his actions.

However, Johnson’s ally Jacob Rees-Mogg told Newsnight Ross he was a lightweight after learning that Scotland’s 31 Tory MSPs believed the Prime Minister should quit.

Labor leader Starmer initially made the calls for Johnson’s resignation during Prime Ministers’ Questions on January 12.

Starmer said: The parties above the prime minister. The only question is will the British public chase him? Will his party kick him out? Or will he do the decent thing and quit?

Meanwhile, Starmers’ deputy Angela Rayner has written to all cabinet members demanding that they finally be clear on any lockdown-breaking parties they may have attended.

So far, none of the ministers in the Prime Minister’s Office have called for his leadership. Meanwhile, supporters, such as Energy Minister Greg Wise, have pointed to the success of the Covid-19 booster rollout as a reason for Johnson to stay in office.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted that she was 100% behind Johnson. Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who was in Devon as Johnson apologized, tweeted that the Prime Minister was right to apologize and that he supported Johnson’s stance to await Grays’ findings. Truss and Sunak are considered two potential candidates for the role if Johnson leaves.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and Health Secretary Sajid Javid also threw their support behind Johnson while Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: People are hurt and angry about what happened and he took full responsibility for it.

Outside of the political bubble there was an outpouring of public anger, many of whom were unable to see their loved ones before they died as they observed Covid restrictions.

But will Boris Johnson resign?

It’s not the first time Johnson has been called upon to step down after a scandal in 2021, but he has proven resilient during his time in Downing Street.

There is no indication that he will resign until the findings of Susan Gray’s investigation are made public.

However, the anger partygate has sparked in his own party could see backbench MPs decide his fate if enough votes of no confidence are submitted following Johnson’s PMQ apology.

Johnson could still face a leadership vote, but it’s unclear if any of the leading candidates to replace him would be able to mount a suitable challenge.