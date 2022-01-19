Turkey’s Erdogan will visit Ukraine “in a few weeks” in the midst of a crisis





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers his speech at the Albanian Parliament, in Tirana, Albania January 17, 2022 REUTERS/Florion Goga

ANKARA, Jan 19 (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will visit Ukraine “in a few weeks”, his spokesman was quoted by state media as saying on Wednesday, adding that Turkey was in contact with him and Russia to resolve growing tensions. The West has expressed fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine by tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered near its border. Russia has denied such plans, while Erdogan said on Tuesday the prospect of an invasion was “unrealistic”. Read more Speaking at a panel on Tuesday evening, Erdogan’s spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey does not want to see any type of military conflict between the two countries and is fully committed to the territorial integrity of the country. ‘Ukraine. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register “That’s why I think we need to understand that a serious and real dialogue is more urgent than ever,” he said. Erdogan was in contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin about it, he said. “In fact, (Erdogan) has invited both of them, if they wish, to come to Turkey and have a meeting to resolve the issues…between them. Turkey is ready to play any role to ease tensions,” Kalin said. said, according to the official Anadolu news agency. Turkey, a NATO member, enjoys good relations with Kiev and Moscow, but opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as its annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014. While forging cooperation with Russia on defense and energy, Ankara has also sold sophisticated drones to Ukraine, angering Moscow. In November, Erdogan said Turkey was ready to play a mediating role in the crisis, an offer Kyiv welcomed but Moscow rejected. Ankara has said sanctions against Russia are not a solution. Read more “We will be in close contact with the Russians to prevent any military offensive that would have serious and irreversible consequences,” Kalin said. Read more “In such important and long-term geopolitical problems, there are no quick fixes,” said Kalin, who is also Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

