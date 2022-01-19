Xi Jinping warns Fed against raising rates





/World Economic Forum During his speech at the virtual summit of the World Economic Forum in Davos, PRC President Xi Jinping warned of the negative consequences of interest rate hikes by central banks in developed countries. Download e-pity 2021 Run online Faced with the highest inflation in four decades and a stormy labor market, the American Federal Reserve Braces for End of Quantitative Easing Program and Interest Rate Hikes. He warns of the negative consequences of tightening monetary policy Speech at “Virtual Davos” Xi Jinping. “If major economies slow down or change their monetary policy, there will be serious negative spillovers. They would jeopardize global economic and financial stability and be burdened by developing countries,” the Chinese leader said. The increase in the cost of money will not only affect the wallets of Americans, but also of other nations – entities in many developing countries are incurring debt in dollars, so for them an increase in interest rates means an increase the cost of credit. Moreover, investors constantly compare the balance of risks and rewards resulting from investing funds in a given country, so that a change in monetary conditions affects capital flows – in an interest rate environment. higher interest. in the United States, the money will “come home”. Unless conditions on the ground improve. But the People’s Bank of China and the broader Chinese economy are at a different stage of the cycle than the Fed and the US economy. Activity in the drug state is limited by the tough attitude of the authorities, incl. the “zero COVID” policy, the march of the real estate market, the limitation of the decline in credit or the introduction of stricter regulation of later segments of the private sector. The situation is so worrying that Beijing decided to lower interest rates and slightly ease the muzzling imposed on banks and real estate companies last year. Do you want to settle your PIT tax return for 2021? However, it is difficult to say that this means a total abandonment of the dream of changing the Chinese economic model based on a low rate of consumption and a massive creation of debt assigned to useless expenses. It can be expected that with the approach of the autumn elections, the authorities will be particularly concerned with stabilization, so that their monetary and fiscal policy will prove to be more flexible than in the exceptional 2021, when it could be quite restrictive, as the economy was still rebounding from the deconfinement. The divergence in monetary policies of the United States and China could lead to a weakening of the yuan. Despite the ambitions of Beijing, which is primarily concerned with the stability of the currency, but also its relative strength (and not, as many fragilities believe, with supporting exports), this should not particularly worry the waters of Zhongnanhai, because the “red” will clearly strengthen. over the past few months and is the strongest against the dollar for almost 4 years and against a wide basket of currencies – for more than 6 years. Maciej Kalwasiski rdo:

