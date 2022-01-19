Pakistan’s ruling party is under attack from within – The Diplomat





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in parliament on January 13, 2022.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced a march on March 23, Pakistan Day, to protest the government’s economic failures. The opposition alliance said the protest would mark the start of its campaign to overthrow the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

While the PTI government faces pressure on many fronts, the next mass PDM protest is unlikely to force it to step down. On the contrary, the party’s internal fissures could seal its fate. Internal divisions within the PTI and conflicts within its ranks pose a greater threat than that contested by the PDM.

The PTI is now an organization whose party structure is on the verge of collapsing. Its leaders and workers seem to do a much better job of denigrating the party than the opposition.

At a parliamentary party meeting last week, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak reportedly reminded Khan that lawmakers are accountable to voters. We are the ones who got you elected Prime Minister, Khattak said. In response, Khan allegedly told him that if he continued to blackmail him in front of everyone, he would invite the opposition to come and rule the country.

Earlier this week, PTI leader Noor Alam criticized his government in the National Assembly for allegedly ignoring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and called for placing key cabinet members, including the prime minister, on the checklist Release.

Several other PTI leaders and allies appear to covertly and openly attack the Prime Minister.

One of the reasons for the growing discontent within the ranks of the PTI is the poor governance of the party. This makes it difficult for party lawmakers to face their constituents. This weakened their position vis-à-vis their rivals in their constituency.

As the country heads towards the next general elections, PTI lawmakers are concerned about their own chances of being re-elected to parliament. If PTI politicians saw the party as their ticket to power in the 2018 general election, they now see it as a liability to be given up before the 2023 parliamentary election. For some politicians, criticizing their own party could perhaps improve their electoral prospects rather than remaining loyal to him.

A large number of politicians in the ranks of the PTI are those who have no ideological ties to any political party. They are known as political professionals who always choose the winning side and have enough contacts in the institutions that decide the fate of elections in Pakistan to determine which party will lose.

For these politicians, the time to make decisions for the next general election has arrived. They feel the winds of change blowing against the PTI.

The recent defeat of the PTI in local body elections in its stronghold, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the resentment of party workers over the dissolution of the party’s organizational structure last month and the scrutiny by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of the ruling party in the foreign funding affair are forcing many legislators to seek new perspectives regarding the upcoming legislative elections.

Above all, the perception that the Pakistani security establishment does not support the ruling party or intervene on its behalf to minimize its political challenges also has an impact.

It can be argued that the PDM is not interested in making a credible effort to overthrow the current government at this stage. It’s just rhetoric to stay in the game and keep their workers busy and engaged. Apparently, their calculations focus on the gains from peoples growing resentment towards the ruling party.

If the PTI’s internal divisions continue to widen, with some of its lawmakers making deals with opposition parties to secure tickets for the next general election or to escape their vendetta when they come to power, the political maneuverability ruling parties in the coming months and its preparations for the next elections will be hampered.

