UAE strikes deal to increase Turkish central bank reserves

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have signed a $5 billion deal to boost Ankara’s currency reserves in the latest sign of warming ties between the two former rivals. The central banks of the two countries have announced a swap deal they say would be worth 18 billion dirhams ($4.9 billion) and 64 billion lira. Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, said the agreement “reflects each nation’s desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in financial matters, particularly in the areas of trade and investment between the two countries. “. His Turkish counterpart, Sahap Kavcioglu, said this demonstrated their commitment “to deepen bilateral trade in local currencies in order to advance economic and financial relations between our countries”. Turkey, which has a heavy external debt burden, suffered a further decline in its foreign exchange reserves after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ordered a series of aggressive interest rate cuts in the final months of 2021 despite the surge in inflation. The country’s deeply negative real interest rates have put severe pressure on the Turkish lira, which lost about 45% of its value against the dollar last year. Turkish authorities have spent billions of dollars in the last weeks of 2021 to try to stop its free fall. The deal – the latest in a series of swap deals Turkey has signed with global central banks – is a borrowing deal rather than a concrete investment in the country. While it will boost the country’s declared reserve figures, Ibrahim Aksoy, an analyst at HSBC in Istanbul, said he did not expect the deal to have a “significant impact” on the pound as players in the market followed the level of reserves excluding swap agreements. Once the borrowed money – including swaps with other central banks – is withdrawn, Turkey’s net foreign exchange reserves are deeply negative. Still, Turkish officials hope the deal heralds new investment from the Gulf nation as the thaw in their once-bitter relationship gathers pace. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, pledged in November that his country would invest $10 billion in Turkey when he met Erdogan during his first visit to Ankara in nearly a decade . The head of ADQ, a public investment vehicle in Abu Dhabi, told the Financial Times earlier this month that the fund was in talks with Turkey’s sovereign wealth fund over “a few opportunities” in the country. , including companies in its portfolio. Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have spent much of the past decade vying for influence in the region after backing opposing sides during the popular uprisings that rocked the Arab world in 2011. But the two countries have started to recalibrate their foreign policy over the past year, driven by the election of Joe Biden as US President and the desire to boost their economies. Sheikh Mohammed focused on economic diplomacy as the UAE seeks to bolster its post-pandemic recovery. Erdogan, meanwhile, has made overtures to a series of former regional enemies as he seeks to attract foreign investment from the Gulf amid economic turbulence in the country. Erdogan, who has also made approaches to Egypt and Israel, said he plans to visit Saudi Arabia next month. If he continues, the trip will be his first visit to the kingdom since the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, which plunged relations between the two countries into crisis.

