Boris Johnson controversy: could the Prime Minister be ousted?

LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is battling for his job as prime minister after a revolt by his angry lawmakers over a series of lockdown parties at his Downing Street office.

Below is an explanation of how Johnson could meet the challenge of a vote of no confidence among Conservative Party lawmakers under his rules:

WHAT MUST BE PASSED FOR THERE TO BE A LEADERSHIP CONTEST?

A leadership challenge can be triggered if 15% of Tory MPs write letters asking for a vote of confidence in the chairman of the party’s “1922 Committee”, which represents lawmakers who do not hold government positions.

The Conservatives have 360 ​​MPs, so 54 would have to write such letters for a vote of confidence to be triggered.

CAN THIS HAPPEN TO JOHNSON?

Several conservative lawmakers have openly expressed their displeasure with Johnson, and a handful have publicly said they submitted letters. Others said they did so on condition of anonymity.

The letters are confidential, so the 1922 committee chairman, Graham Brady, is the only person who knows how many did.

WHAT HAPPENS IN A CONFIDENCE VOTE?

All Conservative MPs could vote for or against their leader. If Johnson wins, he remains in office and cannot be contested for 12 months. If he loses, he must resign and cannot stand for election to the next leadership.

HOW LONG CAN A NON-CONFIDENCE VOTE TAKE PLACE?

Under Conservative rules, the chairman of the 1922 Committee, in consultation with the party leader, decides the date of a vote, which will be held as soon as possible.

When Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May faced a vote of no confidence in December 2018, which she later won, it came on the same day the 1922 committee chairman announced he had received enough letters to trigger the vote.

WHAT HAPPENS IF JOHNSON LOSE A CONFIDENCE VOTE?

If Johnson lost, there would be a leadership race to decide his replacement. However, a general election would not automatically be called and his replacement would become Prime Minister.

If several candidates present themselves, a secret vote is organized between the conservative deputies to narrow the field. The candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and another ballot among conservative lawmakers takes place. The process is repeated until two candidates remain, with votes days apart on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The final two candidates are then put to a postal ballot of the full Conservative Party membership, with the winner being named the new leader. Voters must have been party members for more than three months.

WHO COULD REPLACE JOHNSON?

The two MPs seen as favorites to replace Johnson are his finance minister Rishi Sunak, who has played a leading role in publicizing the government’s support for the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the business minister foreign Liz Truss, who is popular among rank-and-file party members. .

(Compiled by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Hugh Lawson and Angus MacSwan)