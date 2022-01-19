Canadian Ripudaman Malik, Once Named in Kanishka Bombing Case, Praises Prime Minister for Sikh Community Initiatives | India News





New Delhi: Canadian Sikh Ripudaman Singh Malik, whose name appeared in the 1985 Kanishka bombing, has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his laudable gesture towards the Sikh community. However, at the same time, Malik raised concerns about a few Sikhs for allegedly initiating a coordinated campaign against Modi. While offering to work with the Modi-led government to address other Sikh issues, Malik, who is also president of the Satnam Education Society of British Columbia, Canada, called on Sikhs “who allegedly engaged in nefarious campaign” against Modi to end their activities. In a letter sent to Modi, Malik mentioned various government initiatives for Sikhs. This includes the reopening of closed cases from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor; appointing a Sikh, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairman of the National Commission for Minorities; granting of an FCRA license for Golden Temple; the year-long celebrations of the 350th anniversary of the birth of the first Sikh master Guru Nanak Dev; 450th anniversary of the birth of Hind ki Chadar Guru Teg Bahadur and recognition of the martyrdom of the youngest sons of Guru Gobind Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, by declaring December 26 “Veer Bal Divas”. In particular, Malik had fought a long battle before being acquitted by Canadian justice in 2005 of charges of blowing up Air Indias Flight 182 in Kanishka. While expressing his concern over some Sikhs allegedly working against the Modi government, Malik writes that I am concerned about a campaign orchestrated by some misguided members of my community against you in person and against India as a whole. He said, I have separately called on them to refrain from a vicious and motivated campaign launched ostensibly by themselves but in fact at the behest of some foreign powers interested in destabilizing India and questioning the integrity of India and instead they should appreciate the unprecedented positive gestures. made by your government.” Malik also offered to the Modi government to work with them to democratically resolve outstanding issues of concern to Sikhs, adding that he also appealed to Sikhs to engage in the process.

