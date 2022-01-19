Explained | Why Indonesia moved its capital





The story so far: On January 18, Indonesia’s parliament approved a bill to move the country’s capital from Jakarta to a new city to be built on the island of Borneo, named Nusantara. The decision follows growing concerns about Jakarta’s long-term sustainability. The move to the forested province of East Kalimantan in Borneo has, however, raised its own concerns about the environmental impact there as the massive project now kicks off. What’s wrong with Jakarta? In August 2019, President Joko Widodo announced for the first time that the capital would be moved from Jakarta on the island of Java, which has served as the national capital since independence from Indonesia, to a new city to be built. in East Kalimantan on the island of Borneo. , some 2,000 km northeast of Jakarta across the Java Sea. As visitors to Jakarta testify, the teeming city has suffered from a series of urban problems ranging from overcrowding to pollution and perhaps one of the most congested roads in the world. One of the main concerns about its long-term future was that the city, home to around 10 million people, stands on a swamp on the island of Java and is slowly sinking. Studies have predicted that the entire city could sink by 2050, while flooding is a recurring problem. What is the last invoice used for? The bill has now given the green light to Mr Widodos’ long-discussed move and laid out a plan to move the capital in five stages. Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa told parliament that the first stage, to be completed by 2024, will focus on basic infrastructure such as new roads to allow access to the site. The final stage will be completed in 2045. The project is Indonesia’s largest by far, estimated at over $30 billion. A broader goal, President Widodo said, was to bring greater economic activity to Kalimantan and reduce dependence on Jakarta as well as the island of Java, which is at the center of activity. economy and national politics. Government offices will all be moved to Nusantara. While the current capital suffers from pollution and flooding, among other problems, environmental groups have however expressed concern that the new project could end up bringing these problems to Kalimantan, a region known for its forests and biodiversity. Why was it named Nusantara? The name literally means archipelago, but also has historical context referring to the entire region, including Indonesia and its Southeast Asian neighbors. The Planning Minister said that Nusantara is a concept of unity that accommodates all our diversity, whether in terms of race, language or ethnicity, and the hope was that the new capital would reflect this suction. The name Nusantara dates back to Majapahit, a Java-based Hindu empire that ruled from the late 13th to early 15th centuries. At its height, its reach or influence extended beyond today’s Indonesia to much of Southeast Asia, including Brunei and parts of Thailand and the Philippines. While the official explanation is that it evokes diversity, one wonders why President Widodo, who chose the name from a list of 80 suggestions, ultimately chose the one that refers not only to Indonesia but to the whole of region. Have other countries recently changed capitals? States have changed capitals for a multitude of reasons throughout history, from weather and military conditions to pride projects and fair politics. Kazakhstan and Myanmar offer two recent examples. In 1997, Kazakhstan moved its capital from Almaty to Astana, like many new capitals, a planned city. Then Astana itself was renamed in 2019 to Nur-Sultan, in honor of longtime former president Nursultan Nazarbayev (currently facing ire from protesters amid recent unrest). In 2005, Myanmar moved its capital from Yangon to another planned city, Naypyidaw. Strategic reasons were cited as a possible explanation for the military regimes’ decision.

