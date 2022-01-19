Economic activities will continue despite new wave of COVID-19 (PM Imran Khan)





Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said on Wednesday that economic activities would continue despite the new wave of COVID-19.

Addressing a ceremony to launch the National Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Policy, the Prime Minister regretted that in the past no government has ever cared about incentives and facilities for this sector.

The current government gave due importance to the SME sector as the most job-creating sector and a huge source of wealth creation.

The Prime Minister noted that the growth of SMEs in the country should be accelerated as another key driver of GDP growth in the country.

The government places particular emphasis on the development of large cities as real engines of growth for the national economy.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the major cities plan.

The Prime Minister ordered relevant authorities to take all possible measures to eliminate problems in carrying out various development projects in major cities on a priority basis to provide maximum relief to residents.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Information Ch Fawad Hussain, Minister of Industry Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Minister of Planning Asad Umar. Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar joined the meeting via video link.

“Due to migration from rural to urban areas, cities face multiple challenges including housing, job opportunities and civic amenities are scarce. There is a need for work on development packages specials for major cities be expedited,” the prime minister said at the meeting.

He also ordered the authorities to work in close coordination and launch a concerted campaign for the uplift and development of major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalsbad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala.

Moreover, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the government has decided to take strict measures against all those who are responsible for creating obstacles for any business in the sectors of export, agriculture, industry or services.

