Self-proclaimed President of Khalistan praises Prime Minister Modi for declaration of Veer Bal Diwas, virtuous acts towards Sikhism









NNA |

Update: January 19, 2022 2:18 p.m. IS

London [UK], Jan 19 (ANI): The so-called President of Khalistan, Sewa Singh Lalli, has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to observe December 26 as “Veer Bal Diwas”. In his social media post, Lalli said, “This government has encouraged and initiated virtuous actions towards Sikhism. Let us encourage it even more. Clues are enough for the wise.”

In his Punjabi social media post, Sewa Singh Lalli wrote, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomes the martyrdom of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji, in as Veer Bal Diwas in India. “.

“The story of Sahibzada’s unique sacrifice can now be read in government institutions and schools, colleges, educational institutions all over India. It is the duty of responsible Sikh leaders in particular to respect this decision and to further encourage the historic decision taken in favor of Sikhism,” he added.

On this day in 1705, the 10th Sikh Guru, the six and nine year old sons of Guru Gobind Singh ji, Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji and Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji, were stoned alive on December 26, 1705 by Wazir Khan on the orders of Aurangzeb as they refused to convert to Islam.

Lalli’s message added: “It would not be wise to question the sentiments of the government without reason. Such a historic decision in favor of the Sikh community could not have been taken without goodwill. One must have the courage to say what is wrong and what is right, and you have to have the courage to face the times”. “Political issues are different in themselves. Centuries later, this government encouraged and initiated virtuous actions towards Sikhism. Let us encourage it even more. Clues are enough for the wise,” Lalli added.

On the occasion of Guru Parv on January 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the celebration of Veer Bal Diwas on Twitter. In his Tweet, he said, “Today, on the auspicious occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I am honored to share that from this year, 26th December will be marked as ‘Veer Bal Diwas “. It is a fitting tribute to the courage of the Sahibzades and their quest for justice.”

Guru Gobind Singh ji had four sons – Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh.

His four sons were all initiated into the Khalsa and all were executed by Mughal forces before the age of 19.

Sikhism honors the illustrious martyred sons of Guru Gobind Singh ji in the prayer of ardas for their bravery and sacrifice as “Char Sahibzade” i.e. the four princes of the Khalsa warrior order.

Guru Gobind Singh was also killed by a Mughal assassin in 1708, a year after Aurangzeb’s death. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/europe/self-styled-president-of-khalistan-praises-pm-modi-on-declaration-of-veer-bal-diwas-virtuous-deeds-towards-sikhism20220119141850 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos