England to roll back COVID-19 restrictions, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the end of COVID-19 measures introduced to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant in England as he seeks to live with the virus after a spike in cases.

Britain was the first country to limit international travel on the Omicron variant, sounding the alarm over its mutations, and in December introduced advice on working from home, more mask-wearing and passes to slow its spread.

But while cases have reached record highs, hospitalizations and deaths have not risen to the same extent, in part due to the rollout of the booster in Britain and the lesser severity of the variant.

Johnson’s approach to avoiding lockdowns and living with the virus contrasts with a zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19 in China and Hong Kong, and tighter restrictions in many other European countries.

On January 18, 94,432 new cases and 438 deaths in 28 days of testing positive were reported in the UK.

“Many countries across Europe have endured further winter lockdowns…but this government has taken a different path,” Johnson told lawmakers, saying the government had made the toughest decisions and the number of intensive care was down.

“Our scientists believe it is likely that the Omicron wave has now peaked nationwide…due to the extraordinary recall campaign, as well as the way the public has reacted to the plan’s measures. B, we can go back to plan A.”

Johnson said none of the so-called Plan B measures would remain, as face masks would not be legally enforced anywhere, COVID passes would not be mandatory and guidance for working from home would end.

The bulk of the changes will come into effect at the end of next week, British media reported.

Johnson has been criticized for his handling of the pandemic as a whole, and Britain has reported 152,513 deaths, the seventh highest total in the world. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have followed their own anti-coronavirus measures, usually with tighter restrictions, but have also started to relax them.

Chris Hopson, managing director of National Health Service providers, says BBC 4 that the NHS still faces “very, very significant pressure”. Hopson told the broadcaster that even if the number of new cases drops quickly, the number of hospitals will be slower to drop.

PM under watch

The Prime Minister is hoping to reset his program following lockdown rallies at his office, which some members of his party are plotting to impeach him. Johnson admitted to attending a garden party at his Downing Street office and residence in May 2020 when social mixing was banned.

Lifting the Plan B measures, along with Johnson navigating Omicron without resorting to a strict lockdown, could help him appease vocal opponents of the restrictions in his own caucus amid party unrest.

Protesters, seen outside the House of Commons last week, expressed outrage at the Prime Minister’s response to allegations of gatherings in breach of lockdown rules. (Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images)

He said if the data supported him, he could end the legal requirement for people to self-isolate if they test positive before the regulations expire in March.

“But for that to be possible, we all have to be careful during these last weeks of winter,” he said, warning of continued pressure on hospitals.

“The pandemic is not over.”

A third of Britain’s 15 million cases have been reported since Omicron started. By contrast, Britain has reported 5% of its COVID deaths since the variant was identified in late November.

“The idea was to really try to give the booster program a lot of momentum, it would be possible to do it without the most coercive methods,” Professor François Balloux of the Institute of Genetics of the University told Reuters. ‘University College London.

“In terms of morbidity and mortality, I think that could be considered probably the right decision.”