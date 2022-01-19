PoK man’s appeal to Prime Minister Modi after local government made him, his family homeless









Muzaffarabad [PoK], Jan 19 (ANI): In another incident of residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) asking for help from India, a man from Muzaffarabad appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support and help. intervention after he, his wife and children were evicted from their home by the PoK administration, forcing them to spend days and nights in the open in the freezing cold.

In a video that has gone viral, Malik Wasim is seen asking for India’s intervention to save him and his family from the authoritarianism of the Muzaffarabad authorities.

“Police and authorities have sealed our house. I am announcing that whatever happens to us (my family), Commissioner of Muzaffarabad, Tehsildar of Muzaffarabad will be responsible,” Waseem says in the video with his wife and children in background sitting on a bed the street.

Sources in Muzaffarabad said the man was evicted from his house by Muzaffarabad local government and his land was taken over by an influential person in collusion with the police.

The man says the land belongs to India and its ownership belongs to non-Muslims and Sikhs.

“The police sealed the houses of thousands of citizens and forced their families and children to live on the streets in these bad weather,” he added.



There have been several incidents where people have been forcibly evicted from their homes by influential people in PoK.

“I urge Prime Minister Modi to come and teach them (in Pakistan) a ‘lesson’. This is your property…these (properties) belong to non-Muslims and Sikhs. Come save people from these atrocities “Waseem said. in the video.

Identifying the policeman as Sabar Naqvi, from SHO Thana City Sadar Police, Wasim added, “Today they took us into this freezing cold. Under what laws did they deport us?

Residents have repeatedly protested against authorities over human rights abuses in the region and atrocities against religious minorities. PoK is part of Jammu and Kashmir, which was invaded by Pakistan in 1947. Since then, the region has been plagued by discrimination and atrocities.

“I appeal to the commissioner if my house is not returned to me within two hours, I will die by suicide and he will be responsible,” says Waseem.

The locality, the video suggests, is near the Police Training College area in Muzaffarabad. (ANI)

