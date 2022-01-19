Government not shutting down economy despite 5th wave of Covid: PM





On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that another wave of coronavirus had gripped the country, but reiterated his stance against the lockdown, saying his government would not shut down the economy.

He said this at a ceremony held in Islamabad to launch a new policy for the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) sector, focusing on business promotion through facilitation of registration, streamlining of taxes, access to credit and provision of land.

The country has reported around 5,472 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest since August last year. According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the Covid-19 positivity rate had reached 9.48%.

The NCOC – the nerve center of the government’s anti-pandemic strategy – earlier today announced new restrictions in cities with Covid-19 positivity rates above 10% as the country battles the fifth wave of the deadly pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran, while commenting on the new SME policy, said the government will provide leases to businesses and encourage export culture in the country under the new policy.

“Land is very expensive in our cities…the government would facilitate businessmen by providing loans at low interest rates and land for rent,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that in the past, only wealthy traders used to get loans from banks, but the government has changed it and even small traders can avail this facility.

“Action would be taken against institutions that create obstacles [in setting up businesses],” he added.

Prime Minister Imran said that despite a population of 220 million, the country’s exports were only $22 billion when the government took power.

“Singapore, with a population of only five million, exports over $300 billion…many small countries have passed us, but the government has decided to encourage exports,” he added. .

The prime minister said inspections of various institutions have become a means of corruption, adding that under such a system, a big organization can survive but small businesses suffer the most and end up shutting down completely.

He said that Pakistan was experiencing the fastest growth in this region at any given time, but due to the policies of different governments, we were facing a downfall.

“When our president visited the United States in the 1960s, the president of that country came to greet him…Malaysians and Indonesians came here to see what we were doing right…our bureaucracy was seen as one of the best in the world but due to political interference it has deteriorated.”

Prime Minister Imran said that many Pakistanis earn a lot of money abroad, but when they invest in Pakistan they suffer losses and end up returning. “I saw with my own eyes how people from here went to Manchester and how they made money there,” he added.

Speaking about his government’s achievements, the prime minister said Pakistan’s exports are at an all-time high, tax collection is also at an all-time high as overseas Pakistanis sent record remittances.

“Now we are trying to automate things…we are trying to strategize with NADRA so that we can increase the tax net in the country…we are a country with a population of 220 million but only 2.2 million paying taxes…a country can’t function that way.”

He said investments worth Rs 500 million have come to Pakistan only through startups in the past few years. “There are many problems and we understand them but the government is committed to addressing them,” he added.

Speaking about the challenges the country faced when the PTI came to power, the Prime Minister said that despite many challenges and hurdles, the government has made great progress.

“When we came to power, the government was headed for bankruptcy, so we had to deal with that first…we rushed to friendly countries and China, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia helped us…when we saved the country from bankruptcy the coronavirus pandemic came which was a challenge not only for Pakistan but for the whole world but thanks to the right policies we also managed to do deal with this situation,” he added.

He warned that another wave of coronavirus was coming to the country, but added that the government would not shut down the economy.

Prime Minister Imran said he understood there was a rise in inflation in the country, but added that commodity prices had risen around the world. “But despite this, a record number of mobile phones, motorcycles and cars are being sold in the country.”

He further said that the policies of the government will soon yield results and many good things for the compatriots will come in the near future.

