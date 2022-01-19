Jokowi reveals the philosophy behind the name of the National Capital Archipelago





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reveals the reason why he chose Archipelago as name The national capital (IKN) in East Kalimantan. According to him, since the beginning, many proposals for IKN names have been submitted to the Minister National development planningThe leader of Bappenas, Suharso, has about 80 names. “Then it was narrowed down and I came to just 8 or 10 names. Then the Nusantara name with the most supporters. This name is the conceptuality of the islands that we have and is tied to the diversity and diversity that we have,” he said during a meeting with the mass media editor on Wednesday (19/1/2022). As for the word Nusantara, it first appeared in the book Negarakertagama during the Majapahit era. During the Majapahit era, the archipelago describes the state system adopted by the government based on the island of Java. The Negarakertagama book lists the ‘Nusantara’ areas, which currently can be said to cover most of modern Indonesia (Sumatra, Kalimantan, Nusa Tenggara, parts of Sulawesi and surrounding islands, parts of the islands Maluku and West Papua) plus the territory of Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei and a small part of the southern Philippines. The word Nusantara also appears in the Oath of Palapa uttered by Gajah Mada: Sira Gajah Mada pepatih amungkubumi tan ayun amukita palapa, sira Gajah Mada: If we lose the archipelago I am amukti palapa, if we lose Gurun, Seram, Tanjungpura, Haru, Pahang, Dompo, Bali, Sunda, Palembang , Tumasik, the same ingsun amukti palapa. Previously, Minister of National Development Planning/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa said that the President passed on the name of IKN) i.e. Nusantara. He explained that the reason for choosing the name was that the name Nusantara had been known for a long time and had become an international icon. Moreover, the name Nusantara is easy and describes the Indonesian archipelago. “I believe we all agree with the term Nusantara,” he said during the meeting of the Working Committee (Panja) of the State Capital Bill (RUU IKN) at the resort. Jakarta parliament, Monday (17/1/2022). Watch the selected videos below: quality content

