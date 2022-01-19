Inflation expected to decline in coming days, says Prime Minister Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that inflation was a temporary phenomenon that will start falling in a few days, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony to launch the National Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Policy, the Prime Minister said there is inflation in the country, but the measures taken by the incumbent government to mitigating inflation will have positive effects in the coming days.

Prime Minister Khan appreciated Minister of Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar and his ministry for the new National Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Policy. The Prime Minister went on to say that the government has decided to take strict action against all those who are responsible for creating obstacles for any business in the export, agricultural, industrial or service sectors. .

While criticizing previous governments, the Prime Minister regretted that in the past, no government had ever cared about incentives and facilities for the SME sector.

“The PTI government gave due importance to the SME sector. The SME is a key part of the economy and its empowerment would help boost economic prospects and create job opportunities in the country, he added.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to accelerate the growth of SMEs in the country as this will increase the country’s GDP growth.

Stressing the importance of SMEs in the development of the country, he also urged the private sector to facilitate the government’s initiative to provide more facilities for new businesses.

The Prime Minister said that despite challenges related to COVID-19, Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has collected record remittances, taxes and export earnings. “The current government will soon launch a new system to bring transparency to the tax system,” noted the Prime Minister.

