Indonesian parliament gives green light to move capital to Nusantara

Jakarta: Indonesian lawmakers have passed a law to relocate the national capital to the island of Kalimantan, which shares borders with Malaysia and Brunei, from the most populous island of Java. The move is a step forward in one of the most ambitious projects initiated by the country’s president, Joko Widodo, Xinhua news agency reported. Some former presidents had floated the idea of ​​moving the capital in the past. The president, widely known as Jokowi, promised three years ago to move the capital to East Kalimantan province due to a number of issues such as high population density and land subsidence. in Jakarta, home to more than 10 million people. Nusantara, the new capital, will be built in two districts of East Kalimantan – Penajam Paser Utara and Kutai Kartanegara. It is expected to occupy approximately 256,000 hectares of land. The name Nusantara, which can be translated as archipelago in English, was chosen by President Jokowi, National Development Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa said. Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, is home to some 270 million people, spread over approximately 17,000 islands. “The national capital has a central function and serves as a symbol of a country to show the identity of the nation and the state,” Minister Monoarfa explained during a meeting with lawmakers at the House of Representatives on Tuesday. . Groundbreaking for the construction project which is expected to cost $32 billion was originally scheduled to be carried out in August 2020, but the Covid pandemic forced the government to put it on hold. Some of the construction projects in the new capital will be carried out by public-private partnerships, and the first stage of the relocation will begin this year and is expected to be completed in 2024. At this stage, the government will construct a presidential palace, parliamentary buildings and a housing complex in the primary area. The move of early-stage officials must be completed by August 16, 2024. Nusantara will serve as the center of government, while Jakarta will remain the commercial and economic hub of Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy. A day before lawmakers passed the bill, President Jokowi stressed that this new capital was not just about physically moving the offices of government institutions, but also “building a new smart city”. It has been reported that Nusantara will be led by a head of authority appointed by the president and his positional level is equal to that of a minister. Former government officials who are likely to become the leader include former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama and former research and technology minister Bambang Brodjonegoro. For all the latest News, Views & Views, To download ummid.com App . To select Language To read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.

.

