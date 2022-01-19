Jamaat-i-Islami announces nationwide protests against Imran Khan’s government for withdrawing its mini-budget





Pakistan’s Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) party on Tuesday announced the launch of a nationwide protest movement to pressure the government to take back the mini-budget that Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Government Insaf (PTI) was recently bulldozed by the National Assembly, a media report said.

"JI will stage 100 sit-ins in all major cities before staging the last sit-in in Islamabad," Dawn quoted JI leader Siraj ul Haq as saying at a press conference here in Mansoora on Tuesday. Siraj ul Haq said the timetable for the move will be announced soon and also called for the removal of the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The government should cut staple food prices by 50%, the JI chief said amid rising inflation in the country. Haq also warned that if Imran Khan’s government does not cut prices, the PTI government should be prepared to face the wrath of the people in Islamabad. The upcoming JI sit-in will be the final nail in the coffin of the PTI, Haq said, pointing out that other parties in Pakistan like the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are also equally responsible. for the “destruction” of the country’s economy and institutions.

The JI chief has proposed to the government a 100% to 300% hike in food prices, the depreciation of the rupee and fears that the country’s nuclear program could be canceled due to the current economic crisis, according to Dawn. Pointing out that the PTI had practically handed over control of the country to the IMF, Haq said that the JI could not remain silent in the current situation and would fight until the people were relieved. (ANI)

