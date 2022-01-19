As China faces a baby bust, what will stop Xi Jinping from making children compulsory? – Hot air

On Monday, China announced that its birth rate had fallen for the 5th consecutive year. The current rate is as low as the birth rate was in 1961 during the Great Leap Forward, when millions of Chinese were to starve.

China’s ruling Communist Party has taken steps to address the declining birth rate, easing its notoriousone child policy, allowing two children first in 2016 andup to threesince last year. It also offers incentives for young families and promises to improve work rules and early education.

None have been able to reverse a stark fact: a growing number of Chinese women do not want children. China is facing a demographic crisis beyond the imagination of Chinese officials and the international community, said Yi Fuxian, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, who has long argued that the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party are underserved. declared the population figures. The number of births fell to 10.6 million in 2021, from 12 million the previous year, according to figures released Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics. It was even less than in 1961, when the Great Leap Forward, Mao Zedong’s economic policy, led to widespread starvation and death. For the first time since the Great Leap Forward, China’s population may soon begin to shrink.

Indeed, assuming the Chinese figures are correct, the country has come close to losing population this year. There were 10.6 million births and 10.1 million deaths. So how bad could this baby bust get? On his Substack site, James Pethokoukis points to evidence he could get really very bad.

A July 2020 study in LancetsuggestsChina’s population will halve by 2100 (while India’s working-age population will overtake China’s by the mid-2020s). In oneto study Released last October, researchers from the Institute of Population and Development Studies at Xian Jiaotong University in northwest China said these UN estimates were far from accurate. exact. For example; These 12 million newborns in 2020 were 25% lower than the UN estimate. Overall, the study predicts that China’s population could halve over the next 45 years. The projection was based on a projected birth rate of 1.3 children per woman compared to the current rate of 1.7. Chinese authorities “should pay close attention to the potential negative inertia of population growth and develop a plan with countermeasures in advance,” the study concludes. A report released last November by Jefferies analyst Simon Powell predicts China’s population will peak in 2022, nearly 10 years earlier than United Nations estimates. . . . If births decline by 20% per year from 2020, deaths will exceed births by about 6 million in 2025. We estimate that China’s population will peak in 2022, almost 10 years earlier than estimates from United Nations.

The possibility that China’s population could peak right now and decline over the next few decades has not been overlooked by the CCP. We know that is not the case because over the past few years they have made changes to the children’s policy. Last May, the government announced that families would be encouraged to have up to three children. But this year’s drop in births shows that it’s not working.

If you read the New York Times story above, you’ll notice it’s phrased in very Western terms, eg. “Chinese women don’t want children.” This seems to be true, but Chinese women also didn’t want the one-child policy and yet they still had to abide by it. The CCP ultimately doesn’t care what the man or woman in China wants, it cares about what is good for the collective. Obviously, a declining population and a declining economy is not good news for the CCP. The question now is what Xi Jinping will do about it?

There is an obvious solution to this problem in a communist society where all decisions come from above. Xi could create a new version of the one-child policy, but in this case the policy would require every married couple to have at least a child. If that doesn’t bring the average birth rate above replacement level (assuming some people still have 2 or 3 children), Xi could implement a two-child policy. Everything you need to avoid demographic decline. In fact, some Chinese citizens have already started scoff at the possibility of a warrant. Last year, a group called for new slogans to help them promote the three-child policy.

If China’s Internet were successful, the next official slogan to promote the country’s three-child policy might be: If you don’t get married or have kids, you’ll end up in jail. If you do, you will be assured of a happy life. This is just one example of the derision met with by an official government association when it called on the public to submit propaganda slogans to promote the major change in family planning policy… One of them said: Have more children, die young, don’t cause trouble for your country. Another person wrote: Women who have three children die young; women who have boys age quickly.

As the story above notes, one of the real slogans of the 1980s, when the one-child policy was in place, was, “It’s better to have 10 graves than one child.” Subtlety is not the CCP’s forte.

I shudder to think of what Chinese apparatchiks might come up with to make sure couples have enough babies. The slogans alone will probably be enough to make an adult blush. Here is an article from the October South China Morning Post on China’s population policies from 1949 to the present day.