Trump told banks his 11,000 square foot Trump Tower triplex was triple that size, according to New York AG





New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Tuesday night to compel former President Donald Trump and two of his children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka, to appear for sworn testimony in connection with the ongoing civil investigation by his office into the financial dealings of the Trump Organization. James had subpoenaed Trump in December and Don Jr. and Ivanka earlier in January, and Tuesday’s motion opposed Trumps’ attempts to quash those subpoenas.

“So far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence to suggest that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for economic gain,” James said. in a press release. “The Trumps must comply with our legal subpoenas for documents and testimony, because no one in this country can choose whether and how the law applies to them.”

New documents from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) include several allegations of fraud, including that Ivanka Trump held an option to buy an apartment in the overvalued Trump Park Avenue building for $8.5 million, although that Trump’s financial statements value it at up to $25. million.

And Trump claimed on multiple financial statements that his $127 million gilded Trump Tower triplex was valued at $327 million, “based on the apartment having 30,000 square feet of space multiplied by a certain price per square foot,” the attorney general’s office mentioned. “However, the actual size of Mr. Trump’s triplex apartment was 10,996 square feet, and documents confirming this fact were signed by Mr. Trump himself in 2012,” the report said. “In testimony to the OAG, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, admitted that the value of Mr. Trump’s apartment was overstated by $200 million.”

“As the documents filed today clearly show, each of the three assets “was directly involved in one or more transactions under review,” James’ press release reads. “While the OAG has not yet made a final determination as to whether this evidence merits legal action, the grounds for further investigation are clear.”

The odds that James will eventually pursue legal action are “pretty high”, a source familiar with the investigation told Rolling Stone. “The bottom line here is that this new information demonstrates that Trump and his family are personally involved in this fraud.” Trump and his lawyers have previously called the attorney general’s investigation a politically motivated persecution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theweek.com/donald-trump/1009134/trump-told-banks-his-11000-square-foot-trump-tower-triplex-was-triple-that The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos