Prime Minister Imran Khan calls out UAE Crown Prince, condemns Houthi attacks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed to condemn the attack on an oil factory by the Yemeni Houthi militia and stressed the need to control attacks that destroy regional peace.

During the phone conversation, the Prime Minister “strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack by the Houthi militia against civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi”, said a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister offered his condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, the statement said.

The Prime Minister expressed his solidarity with the leaders, government and people of the United Arab Emirates and called the attack unacceptable.

The Crown Prince thanked and appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for showing his sincere feelings towards the people of the United Arab Emirates. He further offered his condolences for the death of the Pakistani citizen in the attack.

Three dead, including a Pakistani, in a drone attack in the United Arab Emirates

On Monday, three tanker trucks exploded, killing three people, and a fire broke out near Abu Dhabi airport in what the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen called a deep-seated attack of the United Arab Emirates.

The Houthi movement, which is fighting a Saudi-led coalition that includes the United Arab Emirates, has frequently launched cross-border missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia, but has claimed few such attacks against the United Arab Emirates, most of the time denied by the Emirati authorities.

Three people were killed and six injured when three tank trucks exploded in the Musaffah industrial zone near the storage facilities of oil company ADNOC, the official WAM news agency reported. He said those killed were two Indians and a Pakistani.

Unverified footage on social media showed a thick plume of black smoke billowing from what appeared to be the Musaffah area.

“Initial investigations have found parts of a small aircraft that may be a drone at both sites that may have caused the explosion and fire,” Abu Dhabi police said in a statement, adding that there was no “significant damage”.

The Houthis’ military spokesman said the group had launched a military operation “deep in the United Arab Emirates” and would announce details in the coming hours.

The move could heighten tensions between the United Arab Emirates and Iran after Abu Dhabi sensitized Tehran to avoid any regional conflict that could harm the OPEC producer’s economic ambitions.

