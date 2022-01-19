New York attorney general claims significant evidence of Trump fraud





New York Attorney General Letitia James says she found “significant evidence” that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization fraudulently misrepresented the value of their assets with banks, insurers and financial institutions, according to a court filing .

James said she had not determined whether the evidence warranted legal action, but argued the grounds for continuing her two-year investigation were “obvious”.

The filing seeks to compel the former president and two of his children, Donald Jr and Ivanka, to testify under oath – something they have so far resisted.

“We have uncovered significant evidence that suggests that Donald J Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for economic gain,” James said in a statement.

“The Trumps must comply with our legal subpoenas for documents and testimony, because no one in this country can choose whether and how the law applies to them.”

Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and dismissed the investigation as a political “witch hunt” mounted by two Democratic-led prosecutors.

“The only one misleading the public is Letitia James,” said the Trump Organization, which accused the attorney general of basing her candidacy on a promise to prosecute the former president. “Three years later, she is now faced with the harsh reality that she has no case.”

The filing, which arrived late Tuesday evening, offers the best insight into the progress of an unprecedented investigation by New York authorities into the ex-president and his family. James’ office works in tandem with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which was recently taken over by Alvin Bragg.

Manhattan prosecutors have previously charged Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s longtime chief financial officer, with tax evasion. But they struggled to convince Weisselberg, one of the family’s most trusted lieutenants, to turn on them and cooperate with the investigation. He pleaded not guilty.

What began as a multi-pronged investigation focused on whether the Trump Organization had inflated the value of certain real estate assets in order to obtain financing – at a time when many lenders had them. avoided – while minimizing them for tax and insurance purposes.

The investigation began after Michael Cohen, the former Trump repairman, told Congress in 2019 that it was standard practice at the Trump Organization.

According to James, a net worth statement that Trump had prepared since 2004 with Weisselberg was often inaccurate. The document was provided to lenders and other counterparties. Among other alleged inaccuracies, he overstated the value of his penthouse apartment by around $200 million and incorrectly listed other assets as “cash”, making Trump’s finances appear more liquid than they appear to be. actually were, she said.

The filing included a host of specific examples, including Seven Springs, an estate in Westchester the Trumps had hoped to convert into housing. They appraised it at $291 million in 2012, according to James, while a professional appraiser pegged its 2016 value at $56 million. Trump later hid Seven Springs from his financial statements by moving it to a “catch-all” category where no asset values ​​were mentioned, she said.

James claimed that Trump had also inflated the stated value of many of his assets by 30%, based on the Trump brand, and inflated the value of his Aberdeen country club with projected condominium sales that exceeded what was legally permitted.

The Attorney General also pointed to 40 Wall Street, an office tower in Lower Manhattan. The Trumps valued it at $601 million in 2010 and $530 million in 2013. That was more than double the $200-220 million judged by Cushman & Wakefield after an appraisal he conducted for the one of Trump’s lenders, Capital One.

Trump had used the inflated valuation to argue that Capital One should renegotiate the loan before a $5 million principal payment was due, according to James. The bank refused, she claimed, and Trump then turned to Ladder Capital, a company where Weisselberg’s son worked, to refinance the loan.

The same Cushman team, according to the filing, later valued the property at $550 million, based on Trump’s representations. The Trump Organization, meanwhile, had increased its value to $735 million by June 2015.

