British Prime Minister Boris Johnson removes COVID-19 restrictions from next week





Mandatory COVID-19 certification would also end, although companies could voluntarily choose to enforce it. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Content of the article LONDON People in England will no longer be required to wear face masks anywhere or work from home from next week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, adding that scientists believe a wave of the variant of the Omicron coronavirus had peaked nationwide.

Content of the article From now on, the government is no longer asking people to work from home and people should now talk to their employers about the arrangements for returning to the office, Johnson said in a speech in the House of Commons. Johnson also said that while people would still be required to self-isolate at this time, he did not expect to renew the self-isolation legislation, which expires in March, and would consider scrapping the requirement later. early. Due to the extraordinary recall campaign, as well as the way the public has reacted to the Plan B measures, we may revert to Plan A in England and allow the Plan B regulations to expire from the start of Thursday next week, Johnson told parliament. . Johnson said mandatory COVID-19 certification would end, although businesses could choose to continue COVID passes if they wished. (Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

