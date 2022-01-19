New York Attorney General Alleges Donald Trump’s Company Deceived Banks, Tax Authorities





New York Attorney General Letitia James said her investigation into the Trump family’s business dealings uncovered evidence suggesting the fraudulent valuation of several assets and misrepresentation of those values ​​for economic gain.

In a filing late Tuesday, James said that as the beneficial owner of the Trump Organization, former President Donald Trump “has ultimate authority over a wide range of behavior by the Trump Organization involving misrepresentation. to counterparties, including financial institutions, and the Internal Revenue Service.”

James is seeking to interview Trump and his two eldest children, Donald Trump, Jr, and Ivanka Trump, as part of his years-long civilian investigation.

In his filing on Tuesday, the attorney general said the trio should be compelled to testify.

“Until January 2017, Mrs. Trump was a primary contact for the Trump Organization’s largest lender, Deutsche Bank. As part of this work, Mrs. Trump caused Deutsche Bank and the federal government,” the court document reads. said.

He added that “As of 2017, Donald Trump, Jr. has authority over numerous financial statements containing misleading asset valuations.”

The court filing gave a detailed account of the alleged fraudulent valuations and misrepresentation of those values ​​to financial institutions.

In particular, they claimed that Trump’s penthouse in Manhattan’s Trump Tower was three times bigger than it actually was, overestimating its value by $200 million.

– Several legal investigations –

The Trumps claimed it was a politically motivated investigation and urged the court to quash the subpoenas against the three.

“So far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence that suggests that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for economic gain,” said James in a statement Tuesday evening after his court. filing to oppose this motion.

“The Trumps must comply with our legal subpoenas for documents and testimony, because no one in this country can choose whether and how the law applies to them. We will not be discouraged in our efforts to pursue this investigation. and make sure no one is above the law.”

She launched her investigation in March 2019 and suspects that the Trump Organization fraudulently overstated the value of certain properties when seeking bank loans, and then reported much lower values ​​when declaring assets in order to be able to pay less tax.

Trump’s son Eric, who serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization, was interviewed by James’ office on the matter in October 2020.

The former president faces the pressure of several legal investigations.

In Washington, he is trying to prevent a congressional investigation into the January 6 attack by his supporters on the US Capitol from accessing White House records relating to that day.

The Trump Organization is also being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney for possible financial crimes and insurance fraud.

In July last year, the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded not guilty in a New York court to 15 charges of fraud and tax evasion.

His trial is due to start in the middle of this year.

Trump was also questioned for more than four hours in October in a lawsuit brought by a group of protesters who allege his security guards assaulted them six years ago.

He is also fighting to prevent years of his tax returns from being released to prosecutors.

