Prime Minister Modi to host first India-Central Asia summit on January 27





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format on January 27, the Ministry of External Affairs announced today. The summit will be held with the participation of the presidents of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, the MEA said in a statement. It will be the first such engagement between India and Central Asian countries at the leadership level, he said. The inaugural India-Central Asia Summit reflects India’s growing engagement with Central Asian countries, which are part of India’s “extended neighbourhood”, the MEA said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic visit to all Central Asian countries in 2015. Thereafter, high-level exchanges took place at bilateral and multilateral forums. The launch of the India-Central Asia dialogue at the level of foreign ministers, the third meeting of which was held in New Delhi from December 18 to 20, 2021, has given impetus to India-Central Asia relations, the MEA said. The participation of Secretaries of National Security Councils of Central Asian countries in the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan held in New Delhi on November 10, 2021 defined a common regional approach on Afghanistan, a- he added. During the inaugural India-Central Asia Summit, leaders are expected to discuss steps to take India-Central Asia relations to new heights, the MEA said. They should also exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, in particular developments in the regional security situation. The summit is symbolic of the importance the leaders of India and Central Asian countries attach to a comprehensive and enduring partnership between India and Central Asia, the statement said.

