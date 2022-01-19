Jokowi and Luhut say Rotary has received letters from 40 international foundations





Merdeka.com – Minister in charge of the coordination of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan reports to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) that there are dozens of letters from various global foundations asking that they be able to participate in the holding of the G20 summit in Bali, to help Indonesia on the issue of climate change. “We are sometimes confused, I am also confused. Last night I reported to the president, suddenly there were dozens of major global Rockefeller foundations, the Bill Gates foundation, all of them wrote a letter to the president, j got a copy last night,” Luhut said at the BBI Gernas 2022 launch, in Jambi, on Wednesday (1/19). However, Luhut said, President Jokowi is willing to meet with representatives of these global foundations if MSMEs are also included in their aim to help Indonesia at the upcoming G20. “They asked the president to agree to meet them later. If there are MSMEs, ‘I’m ready for a day or two, okay’ (Jokowi told Luhut),” he said. he declares. Currently, the world’s attention is on Indonesia, as Indonesia is considered the best country to handle the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to host the G20 summit in Bali. “So you imagine the attention of the world. Because it attracts them to sign everything, there is the Rockefeller foundation, the Bill Gates foundation. I told you that there are 30 to 40 global foundations,” he said. -he says. Reporter: Tira Santia Source: Liputan6.com [azz] Read also :

This is the discussion material at the B20 2022 event

Ministry of Industry Prioritizes Global Health Architecture Issues During Indonesian G20 Presidency

Indonesia, Japan to discuss economic stimulus efforts at G20 meeting

Airlangga invites Japan to take over as G20 presidency this year

Gibran: Solo ready to host G-20 business investment and industry working group

Welcoming G20, Jokowi asks Coordinating Ministry of Economy to complete digital economy strategy

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/uang/lapor-jokowi-luhut-sebut-ri-dapat-surat-dari-40-yayasan-internasional.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos