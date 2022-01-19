In phone call with UAE Crown Prince, PM condemns Houthi attacks – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a phone call Wednesday with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stressed the need for an immediate halt to the Houthi drone strikes that continue to threaten regional peace.

Prime Minister Imran strongly condemned the heinous Houthi militia terror attack on civilian facilities in Abu Dhabi, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office Media Wing.

During the phone call with Mohamed bin Zayed, the Prime Minister expressed his solidarity with the leaders, government and people of the United Arab Emirates. The Prime Minister offered his deepest condolences to the families of all the victims and prayed for the “speedy recovery” of the injured.

The Crown Prince, who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, thanked the Prime Minister for his strong expression of support and also offered his condolences on the death of a Pakistani national killed in the attack.

Two Indian nationals were also killed in the suspected drone strike that sparked an explosion and fire in Abu Dhabi on Monday, officials said, heightening regional tensions. Police said small flying objects were found at both locations, suggesting the type of deliberate attack.

In response, the Foreign Ministry condemned the attack and called for an end to the strikes.

Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people and the government of the United Arab Emirates in the face of this gratuitous act of terrorism, the FO spokesman said in a statement.

UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan phoned his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday to offer his condolences over the death of the Pakistani national.

He had also shared details of the incident with FM Qureshi, which reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the terrorist attack on civilian areas by the Houthi militia.

The Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates offered his condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

FM Qureshi thanked the government of the United Arab Emirates for its full support for the speedy repatriation of the remains of the deceased Pakistani national and the treatment of the injured.

He expressed his solidarity with the people and government of the United Arab Emirates over this tragic incident and stressed that such acts violate the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United Arab Emirates.

