all is not well for Xi Jinping – Thiago de Arago – Estado E-Investor

The year 2022 will be the most difficult year for the China since 2012, when Bo Xilai was arrested for trying to orchestrate a power shift outside the Communist Party. Everybody’s tired of knowing that Xi Jinping the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Tse Tung. Even so, the events of 2021 indicate that he could lose the trust of several party members precisely because he is becoming too powerful.

As paradoxical as it may seem, an excess of power within the Chinese structure can lead to a loss of status as long as certain variables occur.

Xi Jinping has a very particular path within the Chinese Communist Party. He is the son of a revolutionary of the first generation, that is to say a member of pure communist origin. However, when he took power in 2012, he had to secure the support of several party members through strategic appointments and guarantees that the status quo would be maintained, at least for the most important CCP leaders.

As Xi’s political power grew in a way previously only seen during the reign of Mao Tse Tung, confidence to make more controversial decisions also grew. Wolf warrior diplomacy, where China seeks to impose its political, trade and economic position emphatically regardless of the position of the opposing country, was established under the government of Xi Jinping, targeting its own conduct within the party towards allies and opponents.

With confidence only growing, measures previously eternally discussed by CCP members under the governments of Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin came to life and began to enter the queue of imminent priorities rather than eventual priorities, such as the question from Taiwan, for example.

Xi Jinping has begun a process of cumulative pressure on the island of Taiwan, with an enviable expansion of the armed forces and has begun the process of exiting the South China Sea from the country with the creation of artificial islands. He challenged the world in the field of human rights with decisive and aggressive actions in Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

Moreover, he assumed the possible risk of trade disruptions with important partners, relying on the commercial dependence (and the enormous advantages generated by trade with China) of several countries both inside and outside the Silk Road. . Xi Jinping showed the world a China the world didn’t know, but he also showed the Party a China the Party didn’t know and didn’t necessarily want to know.

History teaches us that as a ruler gains power, he can, in turn, gain enemies. China has achieved a position of sovereignty in several areas. Whether it is in trade relations with many countries of the world, whether it is in technological capacity — in the manufacture of various products, in research, or in unparalleled pharmaceutical production. At the same time, it caused the US to publicly declare China a rival (almost becoming an enemy) and blame Drago Chins for many of the problems existing in the world today.

China is becoming prosperous, however, despite the robust economic growth of previous years and the monstrous GDP, it is still a very unequal country. For many CCP members, digital prosperity has yet to translate into practical prosperity before their country can compete with the rest of the world, or risk losing a struggle it is not yet ready to engage in.

The questions against Xi Jinping are emerging more than ever within the party itself. In October, the most important event of the CCP will take place. Every 5 years, the Party Congress elects new members to the Politburo and confirms or elects a new leader for the Party and, therefore, for the country.

Xi should be reappointed for 5 years, but that does not mean he will be stronger than he is today. Some allies are already questioning the impact of various decisions taken recently by Xi. The confrontation with tech companies, with the doors of the US capital market closed to Chinese companies, ends up hurting many individuals whom Xi had to barely win over to support him in 2012. China’s economic elite n Isn’t at all appreciative of Xi’s latest decisions regarding scrutiny of the corporate actions of several of the country’s powerful.

At the same time, the energy crisis across China is still not close to being resolved. The heavy use of coal increasingly suppresses the desire of many CCP members to see China as the absolute leader of the energy transformation process in terms of a more sustainable line.

Evergrande’s collapse is seen, not only by the international financial market and by senior members of the Chinese government, as a sign that the whole real estate sector not being able to collapse. To make matters worse, the Covid Zero policy is not working as intended. After the closures in Xian and Anyang, the Macau region is next.

The years of economic growth of around 9% are over. Now the trend is around 5%, forcing the government to push some sectors that no longer needed its help.

Perhaps Xi Jinping took a zero-tolerance global stance too soon. China is huge, powerful and on the way to one day becoming the greatest economic power on the planet. This process, however, marks the weight of economic co-dependency in the modern world. China depends on the financial well-being of its customers (buying countries) and its suppliers (exporting countries).

Depends on trade with United States, as well as its production line. It depends on a world where less powerful countries have the desire to navigate economically alongside it. A war in the South China Sea (remote as that possibility is at the moment) would lead to the collapse of the Chinese economy. A dominant effect in the real estate sector for the other links in the productive and industrial chain would cause the country to stagnate. An exaggeration of the measures of social control, without the unanimous support of the Party, would make the population revolt.

The year 2022 will not be easy for Xi Jinping. If he demonstrates his ability to enter powerfully and with the country in order in 2023, he will last for many years. Otherwise, the Party Congress risks being a belated celebration of a summit that has just passed.

