New York Attorney General Alleges Trump Firm Deceived Banks, Tax Authorities | donald trump





The New York Attorney General’s office told a court that its investigators found evidence that Donald Trump’s company used fraudulent or misleading asset appraisals to obtain loans and tax benefits.

The court filing on Tuesday evening said state authorities had not yet decided whether to pursue a civil action in relation to the allegations, but that investigators were to interview Trump and his two eldest children as part of their investigations. surveys.

The former US president and his lawyers say the investigation is politically motivated.

In court papers, Attorney General Letitia James’s office gave its most detailed account yet of its investigation into allegations that the Trump company repeatedly misrepresented the value of assets to obtain bailout terms. favorable loan or reduce its tax burden.

Using personal financial statements from 2004 to 2020 that were filed by Trumps accounting firm Mazars, the attorney general’s office said the Trump Organization overstated the value of land donations made in New York and California on documents submitted to the IRS to substantiate several million dollars in tax deductions.

The company misreported the size of Trump’s Manhattan penthouse, saying it was nearly three times its actual size, a difference in value of about $200 million ($147 million), James’ office alleged , citing deposition testimony from longtime Trump finance chief Allen Weisselberg, who was last charged. year with tax evasion as part of a parallel criminal investigation.

Valuations of Trump golf clubs in Westchester County, New York and Scotland have been inflated, the attorney general’s office says, with the Trump Organization claiming several, ultimately nonexistent, mansions worth millions of dollars, had been built on the family estate of the family. The company also claimed there was a $150,000 initiation fee at Trumps Westchester Golf Course that was never collected.

Citing this additional new evidence that Trump and the Trump Organization made fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to improve their appearance to potential lenders and investors, James’ office detailed its findings in a lawsuit seeking to force Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son Donald Trump. Jr to comply with subpoenas requesting their testimony.

Messages seeking comment were left for the Trumps’ attorneys.

Trump’s legal team sought to block the subpoenas, calling them an unprecedented and unconstitutional move. They say James is wrongfully trying to obtain testimony that could then be used in the parallel criminal investigation, overseen by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Trump sued James in federal court last month, seeking to end his investigation. In the lawsuit, his attorneys claimed the attorney general, a Democrat, violated Republicans’ constitutional rights in a thinly veiled effort to publicly slander Trump and his associates.

In the past, the former Republican president denounced the Jamess and Braggs investigations as part of a witch hunt.

In a statement late Tuesday, James’ office said it had not decided whether the evidence presented in the court documents merited legal action, but the investigation should continue unhindered.

For more than two years, the Trump Organization has used delaying tactics and litigation to try to thwart a legitimate investigation into its financial dealings, James said.

No one in this country can choose if and how the law applies to them. We will not be deterred in our efforts to pursue this investigation and ensure that no one is above the law.

Although James’ civil investigation is separate from the criminal investigation, his office has been involved in both, sending multiple attorneys to work side-by-side with prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

A judge has already sided with James on other issues related to the investigation, including having another son of Trump, Trump Organization leader Eric Trump, testify after his lawyers abruptly quashed a expected deposition.

Last year, the Manhattan District Attorney filed tax evasion charges against the Trump Organization and Weisselberg. Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative employee benefits paid to executives.

Both investigations are at least partly related to allegations made in news reports and by Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, that Trump had a habit of misrepresenting the value of assets.

Associated Press contributed to this report

