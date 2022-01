Imran Khan’s pet project, a $7 billion mega-city plan, takes a murky turn

After the British partitioned Pakistan and India more than seven decades ago, Suleman’s father Mohammad Sajjad Warraich received a plot of land on the outskirts of Lahore. It was a place to put down roots in the new nation. Later, Warraich and his family filled their collective 300 acres with vegetable gardens, marigold gardens and guava trees.

The property was supposed to pass through the generations. But early last year, Warraich learned that the government was to acquire the land. He would be compensated and his farm transformed into something other than agricultural land. It didn’t sit well with him, so he filed a petition opposing the acquisition.

Warraich is among dozens of landowners petitioning against the government’s plan to build a megacity from scratch on the banks of the River Ravi, a once-thriving waterway that has been depleted by pollution and falling water levels. water. The $7 billion effort would span 46 kilometers (29 miles) and include housing, commercial areas, hospitals and schools – creating a metropolis that could ease pressure on overcrowded Lahore and support its urbanization.

The Ravi Urban Development Authority, a government body set up to manage the project, touts it as a green initiative that will bring in much-needed resources to clean up the river. “The idea is to manage the area properly,” says Imran Amin, managing director of RUDA.

RUDA aims to construct an artificial canal and a series of dams along the Chemin du Ravi to control its water level, which the authority says will help retain the remaining limited flow and restore underground water supply. from Lahore. But some opponents are skeptical of these claims and what they see as a land grab by RUDA. The city’s high court halted the project last year – a decision in an ongoing legal fight over the future of the river that could reach Pakistan’s Supreme Court.

“It’s our property. We don’t want to sell it,” says Warraich, sitting in a white plastic chair outside his farmhouse. “They are acquiring our land for a new town” where local residents will no longer be able to continue farming, he says. “I don’t understand this logic.”

Pakistani leaders have been trying to develop the banks of the Ravi for almost a decade and Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it a priority.

The Ravi River was instrumental in the development of Lahore, but today large pockets are stagnant while other sections have completely dried up. A water-sharing treaty with India has limited its flow, while Pakistan’s mismanagement has exacerbated the problem. For decades, the river has collected Lahore’s untreated sewage, as well as industrial and agricultural waste.

In recent years, Pakistan has drafted legislation to regulate water use amid warnings that the country will face water scarcity by 2025. According to a government study from the year last, only 39% of water sources in 29 cities were safe to drink. Cleaning up the Ravi could help Pakistan avert a looming water crisis – its basin is home to some 50 million people and the river irrigates around 7 million acres of land.

These short-term solutions will run up against the climate clock, however.

