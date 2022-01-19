Mahfud MD admits Jokowi was ordered to save orbital slots, but by legal rules





Merdeka.com – The government encourages the investigation of the project to acquire satellites at the Ministry of Defense (Kemhan) which took place in 2015-2016. The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) is currently searching for the mastermind behind the scheme which has cost the state Rs 500 billion. Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD admitted that in 2015 President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) directs Orbit Slot 123 degrees longitude is recorded. But without violating the rule of law. “Regarding the Department of Defense satellite, the President was correct on 04/01/15 that the orbit slot was saved without violating the rules,” Mahfud said on his Twitter account, Wednesday (19/ 1). Mahfud said the contract was executed on December 1, 2015. Then, on October 13, 2017, Jokowi gave instructions to the then Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Wiranto. Jokowi asked to complete the project which is currently problematic. “The contract was executed on 12/1/15. On 10/13/17, there was another letter directing the President to the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs to complete the Orbit satellite, which at the era was known to be problematic,” he said. Mahfud also felt strange because he was accused of being an irresponsible minister. Instead, he said, as co-ordinating minister for political, legal and security affairs, he would thoroughly investigate the matter. “It’s strange to say that as co-ordinating minister I dropped the Kemhan satellite crisis. In fact, I intervened because in 2020 Navayo was still suing the government, even though since 2017 the president ordered that it be resolved according to the rules,” he said. “The results of the BPKP audit are a legal reference. Please follow the AGO to proceed,” he concluded. 2 of 2 pages

Loss of state For information, the Assistant Attorney General for Special Crimes (JAMPidsus) in the Attorney General’s Office, Febrie Ardiansyah, said that the state suffered a loss of Rs 500 billion. This loss is related to the alleged case of the defense communication satellite (Satkomhan) contract of the Ministry of Defense (Kemhan) in 2015-2016. “So the indications of state losses that we have found are the result of discussions with our fellow auditors, we estimate that over 500 billion rupiahs have been issued and there is potential. Because we are sued in arbitration for $20 million,” Febrie said at a news conference at the attorney general’s office. Jakarta South, Friday (1/14). He explained that the total budget was intended to pay Avanti’s rental fee of Rs 491 billion and then consultant fees of Rs 18.5 billion. In addition, for the Navajo arbitration costs of Rp. 4.7 billion. “Well, that’s what we still call the potential, because it’s still ongoing and we see that there is a loss or a potential as mentioned earlier in this arbitration lawsuit,” he said. he explains. “Because there is indeed a crime whose qualifications when the exposure is carried out, it is included in the qualification of a criminal act.” Corruption,” He continued. [rnd]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/mahfud-md-akui-jokowi-perintahkan-selamatkan-slot-orbit-tapi-sesuai-aturan-hukum.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos