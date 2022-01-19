UK drops COVID-19 restrictions as Boris Johnson says Omicron has peaked – National





Face masks will no longer be compulsory in public places and schools in England and COVID-19 passports will be dropped for major events as infections stabilize in large parts of the country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. . Johnson told lawmakers the restrictions were being eased because government scientists believed it was likely that the spike in infections caused by the highly contagious variant of Omicron “has now peaked nationwide.” With hospitals in northern England still under pressure due to high case numbers, Johnson said hospital admissions and patients in intensive care units elsewhere in England were leveling off or falling. The government will no longer advise people to work from home and from next Thursday mandatory COVID-19 passes will no longer be required to access large-scale events. Read more: Boris Johnson fights to build support amid leadership challenge during lockdown parties The story continues under the ad Compulsory masks will also be removed in classrooms from Thursday, and from next week they will not be legally required anywhere in England. “We will trust the judgment of the British people and no longer criminalize anyone who chooses not to wear one,” Johnson said. Trending Stories 4,132 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 589 in intensive care

Omicron COVID-19 variant is contagious for up to 10 days, says Tam The restrictions were introduced in December to slow the rapid spread of the Omicron variant and give people time to get vaccinated.















2:25

UK Prime Minister Johnson apologizes for attending 2020 lockdown party





UK Prime Minister Johnson apologizes for attending 2020 lockdown party January 12, 2022

Johnson said on Wednesday that more than 90% of people over 60 in the UK had now received their booster shot. Official figures showed COVID-19 infections fell in most parts of the UK for the first time since early December, with 94,432 new positive cases recorded on Tuesday. The requirement for infected people to self-isolate for five full days remains, but Johnson said that measure will also end in the coming weeks. He said if the self-isolation rule expires on March 24, he will seek to remove it sooner if the virus data continues to improve. The story continues under the ad "As COVID becomes rampant, we will need to replace legal requirements with advice and guidance, urging people with the virus to be careful and respect others," he said. Britain has the second highest pandemic death toll in Europe after Russia, with more than 153,000 confirmed deaths linked to the virus.

