Lincoln Project teases ‘divorce’ between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis





Former Lincoln Project Republican operatives are gleefully exploiting the latest GOP crisis, with an ad buy promoting the so-called “divorce” between Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The spot is a rerun. “Sad!” was first launched in September. But the backdrop is cooler, with Trump and DeSantis seemingly engaged in a rhetorical Cold War that could heat up without notice.

The placements are deliberate and provocative, with ad buys in Palm Beach, where Trump might see him, and Tallahassee, where the governor might see him.

A co-founder of the group contextualizes the latest purchase.

At least Ron DeSantis shares one thing with Donald Trump: They’re both deeply disloyal, says Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson. Ron DeSantis wants to be president and he has declared war on Donald Trump. In the words of Dr. Ishiro Seriwaza, let them fight.

The 60-second spot trolls Trump, with a narrator saying: People are trying to forget about you, the people you created, like Ron DeSantis.

Without you, he would be nothing, says the narrator. A loser.

Everyone says he’s bigger than you. Smarter than you. Thinner than you, the narration continues, noting that DeSantis is now on Fox all the time.

The rebooted announcement comes as speculation swirls that Trump and DeSantis are on a collision course.

Asked about the reported breakup that includes stories of Trump decrying a lackluster DeSantis and quotes of Trump decrying gutless politicians who won’t say if they’ve had booster shots, DeSantis analyzed his language in response. He deflected a question about his relationship with former President Trump.

I think that’s what the media does, and you can’t fall for it. You know what they are trying to do. Don’t take the bait and just keep on going. We need everyone united for a big red wave in 2022, DeSantis said.

He then went on to say he should have been “stronger” in opposing virus mitigation strategies such as lockdowns, rolled out in 2020 by the former president’s administration.

Trump has predicted that if he runs for president again, DeSantis will not run. But DeSantis didn’t promise to pull out of the race, which apparently upset Trump. Instead, DeSantis tended to deflect the question.

His way on the road. It’s not something I’m planning on, DeSantis said during an appearance on Fox News Channel last fall.

Reports suggest Trump is waiting for a firmer guarantee that DeSantis will clear the field for him, but that doesn’t seem imminent.

