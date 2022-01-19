Donald J. Trump’s dead end doomsday cult





This weekend in Florence, Arizona, supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered to attend one of his infamous rallies, to bond with like-minded MAGA cohorts and bathe in Trump’s unfortunate promises and messy conspiracy theories.

They got their money’s worth. Trump pushed the debunked theory that the FBI had plants among the insurgents at the US Capitol on January 6. He pushed the so-called massive evidence that the 2020 presidential election was rigged and stolen, evidence that has yet to come to light, despite Republicans. in state houses looking really, really hard for this.

And he continued to lie about the Democrats’ role in the violent insurgency. The crowd, unsurprisingly, ate it all up.

cool cool.

But one conspiracy theory Trump has yet to publicly embrace is the idea that John F. Kennedy Jr., who died for good over 22 years ago in a tragic plane crash, is alive and ready to go. to be Trump’s running mate in 2024.

Go to any MAGA gathering and it’s not hard to find the people who sincerely believe in this madness. And if mask-free gatherings aren’t on your 2022 agenda, just head over to TikTok or YouTube. Breathtaking interviews with the real JFK Jr.’s abound.

Politico caught up with one in Arizona, who admitted, I don’t want to sound too much like a conspiracy theorist, about the return of a man who is definitely not living anymore, but is coming back. He is supposed to reveal himself on the 17th if he is really alive. I think I can see it.

For those of you with access to a calendar, it’s true that an evil deep state January 17th device has come and gone, and John-John has yet to appear. That we know.

Fear not though. These predictions are only suggestions, it seems. According to QAnon followers, John-John was also due to arrive on November 23 last year.

This was after his appearance on November 3, 2021.

And that was after his final arrival on July 4, 2019.

You might think that all of these disappointing defections would shatter the infallibility of JFK Jr.’s resurrection or revival or re-emergence theory, but alas, the evidence is the domain of the elite, the establishment, the government. ‘deep state, from the left, the so-called scientists and the lame media.

But you’d also think that the fact that Trump himself hasn’t (yet) endorsed this conspiracy would also cause some slight chin scratching.

Or at the very least, you’d wonder why the newly living son of a beloved Democratic dynasty would emerge from hiding after two decades to run for president with a reviled Republican loser.

Of course, there are good explanations for all of this. According to a Trump supporter, JFK Jr. was actually at the rally in Arizona, but he was disguised as, you guessed it, Trump. (didn’t you guess it?)

If you think this sounds more like a goofy cult than a major political movement, I have two words for you: Harold Camping. Camping was an engineer-turned-evangelist who started Family Radio in California in the late 1950s. Camping was bitten by the doomsday bug and first predicted that the biblical end times would occur on September 6, 1994.

When the day came and went, he pushed back his prediction a bit, to the end of the month on September 29.

Then he changed it a few days later on October 2. Finally dropping the year 1994, he predicted that March 31, 1995 would be the end of the world as we knew it.

In the decade since, Camping has collected millions in donations and gained an international following for these failed predictions. In 2011, he returned to apocalyptic affairs, announcing a new date for the Rapture on May 21. When that day disappointed, he gave his final prediction, October 21. He retired that year following a stroke, having driven his company to financial ruin. . Many of his former followers have described becoming disillusioned and coming to see him as a cult leader.

Science journalist Tom Bartlett studied Campings fans and described one, a gifted young musician.

He continued: Because he was convinced the world was ending, he gave up music, quit his job, and basically put his life on hold for four years. It had cost him friends and created a rift between some members of his family.

It all felt so real, like it made so much sense, but it wasn’t right, the former follower said.

Well, we have to wait and see if QAnon and the real JFK Jr.’s ever have the same revival, if anything can pull them out of the Trump cult, where I’m sure everything seems so real.

Until then, no need to be alarmed, only the fate of our next elections and the future of democracy on Earth are at stake.

SE Cupp is the host of SE Cupp Unfiltered on CNN.

Send letters to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/columnists/2022/1/19/22891537/donald-trump-cult-conspiracy-theories-jfk-column-se-cupp The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos