Exclusive: Phone records of Eric Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle subpoenaed by January 6 committee





This appears to be the first time the select committee has issued a subpoena targeting a member of the Trump family, marking a significant escalation in the investigation into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 insurgency. The decision to subpoena communication records involving the Trump family underscores the aggressive approach the committee is taking as it rushes to complete its investigation while battling Trump in court over access to his administration’s documents. .

The phone records obtained by the committee are part of a new series of detailed records of calls subpoenaed by communications companies, multiple sources told CNN. These recordings provide the committee with logs showing incoming and outgoing calls, including the date, time and duration of the calls. The recordings also show a text message log, but not the substance or content of the messages.

Still, the information can be a vital investigative tool for the committee in piecing together a roadmap of who was communicating before, during, and after Jan. 6.

Both Eric Trump and Guilfoyle have played prominent roles in Trump’s “Stop the Steal” efforts, including Guilfoyle’s fundraising over the lie that the election was stolen. Both spoke at the Jan. 6 rally on the Ellipse that preceded the attack on the Capitol.

The recordings can also help the committee flesh out text messages and phone recordings it has received from others, such as former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, as well as fundraisers and event organizers. gatherings.

CNN reported last month that the committee has already subpoenaed the phone records of more than 100 people as part of its investigation. In some cases, communications companies notified the targets of select committee subpoenas, leading to several lawsuits in an attempt to prevent the panel from obtaining the detailed call records.

The newly obtained records include the cell phone number used by Eric Trump, according to sources familiar with the number. Guilfoyle’s cellphone number has been confirmed by sources familiar with his number and text messages. The committee had previously identified this number as Guilfoyle’s number in text exchanges with other witnesses.

There is no indication that the committee directly subpoenaed Eric Trump or Guilfoyle for interviews or documents. Nor is there evidence that the committee subpoenaed communication tapes related to Trump’s other children, Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump Jr., or his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The committee released text messages that Donald Trump Jr. sent to Meadows as the Jan. 6 attack unfolded, which Meadows voluntarily provided to the committee before ceasing to cooperate.

Reached by CNN on Tuesday afternoon, the committee declined to comment on new subpoenas for Trump and Guilfoyle.

But in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday night, select committee member Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, said, “We’re gathering information from the president’s inner circle and others who were in a position to see and ‘hear what the plot was leading to the riot.’

Lofgren declined to say whether the committee had received any information from the Trump family, but added that “nothing is on the table.”

According to a source familiar with Eric Trump’s thinking on the subpoena of his call recordings, “he’s not losing sleep over it.”

A lawyer for Guilfoyle said she was not made aware of any subpoenas issued for her records. The lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, said the subpoena “has no consequences for her because she has absolutely nothing to hide or worry about”.

Trump and Guilfoyle star in ‘Stop the Steal’

The committee is interested in Eric Trump because of his involvement in the events of January 6, including efforts related to “Stop the Steal”, according to a source familiar with the investigation. Eric Trump spoke at the Jan. 6 rally at the Ellipse, citing his father’s tweet calling rally attendees “patriots” and questioning the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory.

“I have a question for you. Does anyone here actually think Joe Biden won this election?” Eric Trump asked at the rally. “Me neither, guys, me neither.”

Guilfoyle, who attended the Trump campaign fundraiser and Jan. 6 rally, also spoke at the Ellipse. “Look at all of us here, God-loving, freedom-loving patriots who won’t let them steal this election,” Guilfoyle said. “We will not allow Liberals and Democrats to steal our dream or steal our election.”

The committee identified Guilfoyle’s number in text exchanges with other witnesses, according to two sources. In November, ProPublica first reported that Guilfoyle bragged via text about raising millions for the Jan. 6 rally.

Guilfoyle’s attorney denied to ProPublica that the texts were related to the Jan. 6 rally or that Guilfoyle was involved in fundraising or approving speakers.

Trump amassed a war chest of more than $100 million in the months since leaving the White House, raising tens of millions of dollars while spreading his lies about stealing the 2020 election.

The batch of texts the committee released last month included an exchange between Donald Trump Jr. and Meadows as the Jan. 6 attack unfolded. Trump Jr. wrote to Meadows, “He needs to condemn this shit ASAP. Capitol Police tweet is not enough.”

“I’m pushing hard. I agree,” Meadows replied.

The contents of those texts were revealed in December by Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the top Republican on the panel, during the House vote to despise Meadows. Cheney said Trump Jr. texted “again and again,” including to Meadows, “We need an Oval Office address. He needs to lead now. He’s gone too far and gotten out of control.”

Cheney said the committee had “first-hand testimony” that Ivanka Trump went to the Oval Office “at least twice” to try to get her father to say something to stop the attack on the Capitol. . Clarification: This story has been updated to clarify the committee’s interest in Kimberly Guilfoyle and Eric Trump.

CNN’s Kara Scannell and Christie Johnson contributed to this report.

