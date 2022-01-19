Pakistan Election Commission orders declassification of key documents in Imran Khan party’s foreign funding case





Pakistan’s Election Commission has ordered the declassification of key documents related to the foreign funding case against Pakistan’s ruling Tehreek-i-Insaf, a move that could potentially cause more problems for Prime Minister Imran Khan, a news outlet reported on Wednesday. .

According to a damning report released earlier this month by the Pakistan Election Review Board, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had grossly under-reported funds received from foreign nationals, businesses and had also concealed bank accounts. The ruling party had under-reported PKR Rs 312 million over a four-year period, between FY 2009-10 and FY 2012-13, according to the report.

Details of the year reveal that over PKR 145 million was under-reported in the 2012-13 financial year alone, he said. These documents were part of this review panel report, but were not released with the report, Dawn said the newspaper.

These documents, which will be made public, will include all the papers sought by the ECP through the State of Pakistan, in its letter dated July 3, 2018, the newspaper said. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja passed the order on Tuesday, when the petitioner’s lawyer said critical parts of the report had been kept secret and his client was denied access to it. . The CEC ordered that no part of the report be kept confidential and that the entire report be provided to the petitioner, according to the report.

The ECP had kept the documents out of the public domain after the PTI objected to sharing the documents with Akbar S. Babar, a founding member of the ruling party and a petitioner in the case, he added.

Calling the review panel’s report “dishonest”, Babar’s lawyer, Syed Ahmad Hassan Shah, said a thorough review was not possible unless critical evidence was made public, in accordance to a previous commission order. CEC ordered PTI lawyer Anwar Mansoor to file written response

at the next court date and adjourned the hearing until Feb. 1, according to the report.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib said that the PTI was the only political party that values ​​transparency in the fundraising process.

He alleged that Babar was in the pay of the opposition PML-N and had been exposed by the findings of the oversight committee.

Babar, told reporters that the decision to declassify the documents was historic. He said the report documents that at least PKR 836,897,508 and $1.6 million, raised domestically, has no source or details.

