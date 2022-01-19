UK Covid: End of England’s Plan B next week measures milestone, not finish line, says Sajid Javid as it happened | Politics

Here’s a quick recap of some of today’s major developments (you didn’t miss much):
Intense and chaotic PMQ session has often been overshadowed by doubts over prime ministers’ future, summed up by top Tory David Davis calling on Boris Johnson to step down: In the name of God, go ahead, he said. Davis told the Guardian that the Prime Minister’s interview with Sky News on Tuesday was not what I expected from a leader. Until now, I had supported him, but it was not leadership, he said. Yesterday’s interview was an attempt to shirk responsibility, not take it. And it’s a test of leadership. Earlier in the session, Labor leader Keir Starmer lambasted Johnson for what he said were absurd and frankly unbelievable explanations of Downing Street parties. History here.
Minutes before PMQs, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford defected to Labor, blaming Johnson for disgraceful conduct. The move has put additional pressure on the prime minister, as a growing number of his party members want him out. Wakeford elected in 2019 crossed the floor to sit with the Keir Starmers party moments before the session, saying in a letter to Johnson resigning from the Tory whip that he was unable to deliver the leadership and government this country deserves . History here.
Plan B restrictions are to be lifted in England from January 26, along with mandatory self-isolation for people with Covid from March 24, Boris Johnson has announced. Compulsory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, advice on working from home and vaccination certificates will end next week. Although the announcement pleased a number of Johnsons backbench MPs, it raised concern from education and health unions, as well as NHS and public health officials. Keir Starmer responded that he would support the change as long as it was supported by evidence, saying Johnson needed to reassure the public that he was acting to protect his health, not just his job. History here.
13:13
Q What is your response to people who think the government has lost all credibility in leading the country through the pandemic?
Javid says he is right that the Prime Minister accepted there were mistakes and called for a proper inquiry to establish the facts and then come back to parliament.
Q Will you publish an impact assessment of lifting restrictions, for example on the NHS?
Javid says evidence has been shared throughout the pandemic and the government will continue to be as transparent as possible.
Q When will the government update the definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ to two shots and one booster?
Javid says it is now known that two vaccines are not enough against Omicron but three can give 88% protection against hospitalization, so its right to keep updating the definition of fully vaccinated.
Please get vaccinated if you are eligible, he said finally.
13:07
Q Can you rule out a return to Plan B if another worrying variant emerges?
Javid says we need to stay alert as there will be many future variations and learn from what has worked.
Q How can the Prime Minister claim to have strong leadership when he was prevented from taking tougher action in England against Omicron before Christmas by his cabinet?
Javid didn’t seem to answer that question.
Q What is the scientific evidence and assessment of abandoning self-isolation in March or even earlier?
Hopkins says that over time they have looked at the evidence to reduce the period of self-isolation using daily lateral flow tests.
She adds that they will continue to monitor the impact of the virus in the population.
12:58
Q The latest daily death figure is 359 and you are now lifting restrictions. Is this the kind of daily toll the country needs to feel comfortable moving through life with Covid?
Javid says the death rate has dropped dramatically thanks to the vaccine. This is how we can reduce the number of deaths, he says.
Some 40% of people with Covid in the hospital aren’t there because they have Covid, but they happen to have Covid – almost double the number we’ve seen with Delta, he says.
So many people who died within 28 days of testing positive did not die would not necessarily have died of Covid, he says.
Hopkins adds that the quoted daily death figure does not take into account people who died with Covid rather than Covid.
Q Is the Prime Minister living on borrowed time and will you be throwing your hat in the ring again in the leadership race?
Javid says we have a leader in the prime minister.
Q Is UKHSA fully comfortable with the decisions made today and what will happen to the cases?
Hopkins says the number of cases has gone down and people’s behavior will determine whether it goes up or down.
12:49
Q Are you personally frustrated with having to continue to defend PM actions while delivering important public health advice?
Javid says we have all been pained and irritated by the photos and videos that have come out in recent weeks.
It is the prime minister’s right to return to parliament once the investigation is complete, he says.
Q Are you saying that at the end of March we will indeed live without any restrictions?
Javid says we’ve made the right important decisions throughout the pandemic and that’s why we can take these steps today.
He says he will return in the spring to provide an update on the remaining restrictions, including the self-isolation requirement and travel-related testing requirements.
12:42
Q What is the public health rationale for ending the requirement to self-isolate when infected, and is the government prepared to do so against World Health Organization guidelines in a global pandemic ?
Javid says there is still a high prevalence rate so it is important at this time to keep the rules in place.
But eventually we’ll have to find a way to live with Covid like we do with the flu, he says.
Q As health secretary, do you offer the prime minister your full support or are you, like Rishi Sunak, reserving judgment ahead of the Gray report?
Javid says he fully supports the Prime Minister, who has apologized.
When the facts are established through the report, the Prime Minister will answer further questions, he said.
Q Can you honestly say that you have never broken the rules?
Javid confidently says he absolutely followed the rules at all times.
It wasn’t easy, he adds, but it was the right thing to do.
12:36
They are now answering questions from the media.
Q How can the Prime Minister continue to lead the country when one of his most senior MPs has called on him to resign?
Javid says there was huge support for the Premiers’ announcement today.
He says he understands people’s pain and anger.
The Prime Minister apologized and asked for time and space for the investigation to be completed so that the facts could be established and it could be considered by parliament, he adds.
Q Do you expect cases to continue to drop fairly quickly?
Hopkins says cases have been declining for two weeks nationwide.
How people react to the removal of Plan B will determine how quickly the infection can spread through the population, she says.
We must take our personal behavior seriously, she adds.
12:30
Michelle from Lincolnshire asks why the self-isolation period has increased to 5 days with a negative lateral flow test when since the start of the pandemic he has been advised that tests can return a false result within 90 days of the infection.
Hopkins says PCR tests can come back positive for a while, so repeating is not advised unless there are repeated symptoms.
However, evidence for lateral flow has increased over the last 6-9 months, showing that once individuals have completed their infectious episode, these lateral flows become negative and remain negative for the vast majority of people, she says.
That’s why people who have two negative lateral flows can be released from isolation sooner, she says.
The earliest possible is the fifth or sixth day, she says, allowing people to return to work or school.
12:26
They are now answering questions.
Christina from Berkshire asks if there are plans to vaccinate children under 12, given the high levels of hospitalizations of children with Covid.
Javid says the vaccination program is currently focused on those over 12 years old.
He says the JCVI has said we should vaccinate at-risk under-12s and that will start this month, but that is being reviewed to see if that should be expanded.
12:23
More than half of ICU admissions in the past 8 months are unvaccinated
More than half of people admitted to intensive care with Covid in the past 7-8 months are unvaccinated, she says.
In the general population, only 10% are unvaccinated, she says, but those people are disproportionately represented in intensive care.
The best thing you can do to protect yourself from hospitalization and intensive care is to get vaccinated, she says.
12:20
More than 52 million people received their first dose, more than 48 million their second dose and more than 36 million their booster/third dose, she says.
That’s two-thirds of the eligible population, she says, adding that we need people who haven’t been bitten to come forward as soon as possible.
12:19
We have reached case numbers below 20,000 hospitalized cases across the UK, less than half of the peak seen in December-January 2020/21, she says.
There are only 703 patients in mechanical ventilation beds, which is as low as last July, she said.
It’s also well below last January’s surge, she says, reflecting high levels of vaccination in the population and the reduced severity of Omicron.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos