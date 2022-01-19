New Weapon: Xi Jinping’s Bold Hegemonism

An important facet of the original Cold War was the espionage activity that was so clearly captured in the novels of, among others, John le Carr. Besides collecting top secret information, especially related to atomic research and military deployment, intelligence agencies on both sides have focused on securing influence and developing sleeper cells or active networks. Identifying potential assets, nurturing them with patience, and ultimately using them to achieve strategic goals were key parts of the spy game. The two-volume Mitrokhin Archives, taken from the KGB archives, record the scale and extent of Soviet penetration outside the Communist parties. The section on India is particularly striking and reveals the extent of Soviet penetration into the political class and the media. Such detailed operational accounts of the work of Western intelligence agencies during the Cold War are not yet available, but their success in rooting out irritants in places as far apart as Iran, Chile and Egypt is telling.

It’s no surprise that China’s all-powerful President Xi Jinping devoted his online speech to the World Economic Forum to attacking the new Cold War mentality that is hampering his country’s geostrategic ambitions. After nearly three decades, when China’s dramatic rise was met with a combination of awe and admiration, the mood changed to worrying. Some of the worries, predictably, stem from the West losing its unchallenged economic dominance to China, a fear that is most apparent in the United States of America. However, the transformation of Cold War anxiety, reminiscent of the post-war US-Soviet tension that cast its shadow over the entire world, is of relatively recent origin and dates back to the rise and rise of Xi from 2012.

The important role of Chinese intelligence services and wings of the Communist Party of China in directing the country’s grand geopolitical goals has long been suspected. Australia has even enacted laws to thwart Beijing’s long reach. Yet despite recent moves in different countries to prevent Chinese companies from acquiring stakes in strategic research establishments and infrastructure projects, governments have so far been reluctant to disclose details of threats to their sovereignty. posed by China.

In an unusual move last week, MI5, the UK’s spy agency, made a public announcement of its deep concern over China’s attempt to shape the country’s domestic politics. Focusing on the activities of the British Chinese Project, MI5 said its driving light, lawyer Christine Ching Kui Lee, facilitated financial donations to serving and aspiring parliamentarians on behalf of foreign nationals based in Hong Kong and China. The statement accused Lee of working for the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. Although the UFWD was established to oversee and coordinate qiaowu (pronounced chow-wu and literally translated as Overseas Chinese Affairs) and the work of government departments and aimed at targeting all sections of the Chinese diaspora, the MI5 said it sought to covertly interfere in British politics by making connections… across the political spectrum and cultivating relationships with influential figures. This is in line with the accusation made earlier by Australian writer Clive Hamilton, in his influential book, Silent Invasion: Chinas Influence in Australia, that the UFWD sought to use the diaspora to transform Australian society from a way that makes us all sympathetic to China and easy for Beijing to control. Australia will then help China to become the hegemonic power in Asia and eventually in the world.

Using soft power and the diaspora to promote greater bilateral understanding in this case between the UK and China is a legitimate part of diplomacy. One of the stated goals of the Narendra Modi government in India, for example, is to mobilize India’s vast diaspora to act as India’s unofficial ambassadors in the host country. To this end, pravasi rallies are held regularly every January and prominent overseas Indians are honored with awards. If the Chinese government does the same, should the intelligence agencies become timid?

Even Sinophobes readily admit that the UFWD is not an intelligence agency and those acting on its orders are not spies in the ordinary sense of the word. However, not all UFWD activities are innocent. According to an assessment in The Daily Telegraph (London) by Juliet Samuel (who appears to have been well informed), this includes legitimate activity, such as openly making the case for Beijing in a public forum, or establishing scholarships for students to study in China. But it also includes pernicious and covert activities… Its agents create organizations or forge international ties with supposedly independent and benign missions and use them to gather valuable intelligence, identify people for food and drink, file dishonest complaints , organizing so-called spontaneous protests, tarnishing the reputations or limiting the careers of those who do not cooperate, or carrying out illegal activities, such as hiding foreign political donations or stealing technology. Unlike the Cold War, this is not limited to a narrow subset of fringe media or politicians. It is widespread and devastatingly effective.

There is another difference with the cold war. In many cases, the fellow travelers (and India boasted of having an excess of such individuals) on both sides were driven by some ideological motivation. Lenin described them as useful idiots. As China has moved from Marxism-Leninism-Mao Zedong Thought to assertive Chinese nationalism and hegemonism, there is very little idealism among those in important places who tirelessly defend Chinese interests. What often tips the scales in favor of China is the power of pure and simple money. Whether it’s the MP whose political expenses are quietly covered, the Cambridge professor whose research is generously funded, the publisher whose orientation is influenced by lavish supplements paid for by friends of China or the aspiring politician who gets a taste of the good life in Shanghai, money talks. It may even influence the course of research into the origins of the Covid-19 virus.

In the six decades it took to move from the sinister demagoguery of Maos to the bold hegemonism of Xi, China has learned to leverage its prosperity politically.