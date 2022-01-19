Reviews | Why Millions Think It’s Trump Who Can’t Lie





Lane Cuthbert, along with fellow UMass Alex Theodoridis, asked in a Washington Post op-ed:

How could the big campaign of lies convince so many Republicans that Trump won an election he so clearly lost? Some observers question whether these beliefs are genuine or simply an example of expressive response, a term used by social scientists to mean that respondents use a survey item to register a feeling rather than express an actual belief.

In their own analysis of polling data, Cuthbert and Theodoridis concluded that most Republicans are true supporters of Trump’s lie:

Apparently, Republicans are reporting a sincere belief that Bidens’ election was illegitimate. On the contrary, some Republicans might, for reasons of social desirability, use the I’m not sure option to hide their true belief that the election was stolen.

Al-Gharbi strongly disputes this conclusion:

Most Republican voters probably don’t believe the big lie. But many would nonetheless profess to believe in polls and polls and support politicians who pursue similar professions as these professions serve as a sign of defiance against the ruling elites. They serve as signs of group solidarity and commitment.

Survey respondents, he continued,

often give the wrong factual answer on empirical questions, not because they don’t know the empirically correct answer, but because they don’t want to give political food to their opponents regarding their preferred policies. And when we take the temperature on these political issues, again, often the differences on the facts also disappear.

One way to test how much people actually believe something, al-Gharbi wrote, is to look for gaping gaps between rhetoric and behavior. The fact that around 2,500 people took part in the January 6 uprising suggests that the overwhelming majority of Republicans do not believe the election was stolen, whatever they tell pollsters, according to al-Gharbis. He continued:

If huge swathes of the country, 68% of GOP voters, plus a good number of independents and non-voters, literally believed that we were in a moment of existential crisis and that the election had been stolen and the he future was at stake, why could only a few thousand muster the enthusiasm to show up and protest at the Capitol? In a world where 74 million people voted for Trump and more than two-thirds of them (that’s more than 50 million people, or about one in five adults in the United States) actually thought had the other party illegally seized power and planned to use that power to harm people like them, the events of January 6 would likely have played out very, very differently.

Whatever the motivation, Isabel V. Sawhill, senior researcher at Brookings, warned that Republican leaders and voters could be caught in a vicious cycle:

There may be a dynamic at work here in which an opportunistic strategy to please Trump’s base has solidified that base, making it all the more difficult to take a stand against whatever Trump wants. It’s a catch-22. Changing the direction of the country requires staying in power, but staying in power requires satisfying a public many of whom have lost faith in our institutions, including mainstream media and the democratic process.

Jake Grumbach, a political scientist at the University of Washington, noted in an email that the big lie is part of a larger Republican strategy: In an economically unequal society, it is important for the conservative economic party to use the politics of culture war to win elections because they are unlikely to win because of their economic agenda.

There are a number of reasons why some Republican elites who were once anti-Trump have become loyal to Trump, Grumbach said. He continued:

The first is the threat of being prosecuted for not opposing immigration or the Democratic Party enough, a process that first intensified in the Gingrich era and then even more in the era of Tea Party of the early 2010s. Second, Republican elites who were once anti-Trump learned that the network of Fox News Republican-aligned interest groups and donors, extractive and low-wage titans , the NRA, evangelical organizations, etc. would remain mostly intact despite sometimes initially signaling that they would withhold campaign contributions or leave the coalition in opposition to Trump.

Frances Lee, a political scientist at Princeton, took a different approach, arguing that Republican members of Congress, especially those in the Senate, would like nothing better than to see the big lie excised from the contemporary political landscape:

I disagree with the premise that many senators buy into the big lie. The position of Congressional Republicans toward the events of January 6 is to go beyond them. They don’t spend their time berating campaigners who question the 2020 outcome, but they don’t endorse those views either. With rare exceptions, Congressional Republicans are not making floor speeches questioning the 2020 election. They are not demanding hearings to investigate voter fraud.

Instead, Lee argued, many Republican voters still support and love Donald Trump, and elected Republicans want to be able to continue representing those voters in Washington. The bottom line, she continued, is that

Elected Republicans want and must hold the Republican Party together. In America’s two-party system, they see the Republican Party as the only realistic vehicle to challenge Democrats’ control of political office and to oppose Biden’s agenda. They see the focus on the 2020 election as a distraction from the most important issues of the present: fighting Democratic tax and spending initiatives and winning back Republican control of Congress midway through 2022.

Paul Begala, a Democratic strategist, argues that

Trump lives by Machiavelli’s famous maxim that fear is a better foundation of loyalty than love. GOP senators don’t fear Trump personally; they fear his supporters. Republican politicians are so intimidated by Trump supporters that you can almost hear them moo.

Trumpism, Begala wrote in an email, is more of a personality cult, which makes loyalty to Dear Leader even more important. How else do you explain that 16 GOP senators who voted to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act in 2006 are all refusing to even allow it to be debated in 2022?

Begala compares Senator Mitch McConnell’s views on the Voting Rights Act in 2006. The story of the Americas is one of freedom, hope, and ever-increasing opportunity for all. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 represents one of this country’s greatest steps forward in history. Today, I am pleased that the Senate has reaffirmed that our country must continue to move towards a society in which every person, from every background, can achieve the American dream according to McConnell’s position now: it is not a question federal; it should be left to the states.

Republican politicians, according to Begalas,

tricked themselves into thinking that Trump and the Big Lie can work for them. The reality is the opposite: Republican politicians work for Trump and the Big Lie. And they may be powerless to stop it if and when Trump uses it to undermine the 2024 presidential results.

It is at this stage, Begala continued, that leadership matters. Trump stokes bigotry, he sows division, he promotes racism, and when other GOP politicians fail to disavow Trump’s division, they encourage him. What a contrast to other Republican leaders in my lifetime.

Like Begala, Charles Stewart III, a political scientist at MIT, was blunt in his analysis:

There is generally a lack of nuance in examining why Republican senators are not abandoning Trump. While Reagan talked about the 11th Commandment, Trump destroyed it and many of the first 10. He’s mean and vindictive and is aimed at a set of supporters who are willing to bring their energy and animosity to the polling station in the primaries or less, that’s the worry. They are also motivated by racial animosity and Christian millennialism.

These voters, according to Stewart,

are not a majority in the Republican Party, but they are driven by fear, and fear is the greatest motivation. Even if one senator doesn’t share those views and I don’t think most think they can’t alienate those people without stoking a fight. Why start a fight? Few politicians enter politics seeking to be a martyr. Traditional Republican senators may be overestimating their ability to keep the extremist genius in the bottle, but they have no choice at the moment if they intend to stay in office.

Philip Bobbitt, a law professor at Columbia and the University of Texas, argued in an email that Republicans’ acceptance of Trump’s lies is a reflection of the power Trump has over party members:

It’s the very fact that they know Trump’s claims are ridiculous that’s the point: like other bullies, he has fun and bolsters his authority by humiliating people, and what could be more humiliating than coercing people. people to publicly announce their approval of something they know and everyone knows is wrong?

Thomas Mann, a senior fellow at Brookings, argued in an email that Trump had transformed the Republican Party so that membership now impedes having morals: honesty, empathy, respect for colleagues, wisdom, loyalty institutional, will to put the country ahead on existential questions, an openness to changing conditions.

Instead, Mann wrote:

the current Republican Party, led by Trump, leaves no room for such considerations. Rep. Liz Cheney’s honest patriotism would be no more welcome among Senate Republicans than House Republicans. Even current Republican senators whose past careers indicated a moral compass Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Richard Burr, Roy Blunt, Lisa Murkowski, Robert Portman, Ben Sasse, Richard Shelby felt compelled to take their hits in the face of the big lie and attempted putsch.

Bart Bonikowski, a sociologist at NYU, describes the danger of this political dynamic:

By capturing the party, Trump perfectly embodied its ethnonationalist and authoritarian tendencies and delivered real results even if his policy positions were not always perfectly aligned with party orthodoxy. As a result, the Republican Party and Trumpism have merged into a single entity that poses serious threats to the stability of the United States.

The reluctance of Republican leaders to challenge Trump’s relentless lies, for any reason of political survival, mobilizing anti-minority whites, currying favor, feigning populist sympathies is as, if not more, consequential. than to actually believe the lie.

If Republican officials and their constituents are willing to swallow a huge and very consequential lie for political gain, they have taken a first step towards becoming willing allies in the corrupt manipulation of future elections.

