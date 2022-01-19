build a new city in the middle of the jungle





Indonesia is one of the most populous countries in the world, with over 270 million people spread across the 17,508 islands that make up the archipelago. Since the middle of the 20th century has its capital in Jakarta, on the island of Java, being the largest city in the country and exceeding 10 million inhabitants. But the days of this situation are numbered. The Indonesian Parliament has approved a law that will serve to change the national capital to the island of Borneo, more precisely to an area of ​​the jungle of Kalimantan and a city that does not yet exist. His name is Nusantara, the word Indonesians use to refer to the whole country, and will have very different characteristics from the current capital. Joko Widodo wants to build a sustainable capital (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan) The Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, has carried out a project as ambitious as it is complicated. The new capital will be located nearly 1,000 kilometers from the current one, cost nearly 30,000 million euros, it will be projected as a sustainable and low-carbon development and will try to ensure that the growth of the country is not limited to the island of Java. It will have an area of ​​approximately 400 square kilometers, less than the current area of ​​Madrid. A diversified cost The figures manipulated by President Widodo come because the Indonesian state bears 19% of the cost of the project, which would include the construction of new government offices and housing for nearly 1.5 million civil servants. The rest of the necessary money would be provided by mixed public-private projects and by totally private investments. Work will begin very soon and the first transfers could arrive in 2024. The government and 1.5 million civil servants are to be moved to the new city The Minister of Planning, Suharso Monoarfa, assured that “the new capital will have a centralizing function and will be a symbol of the identity of the nation, as well as a new economic center of gravity“. Experts believe that Jakarta will continue to be the financial center of the country, while Nusantara will become the epicenter of politics and power. In words that accumulate Antara News, President Joko Widodo assured that “the main goal is to build a smart city, an internationally competitive city, is the new locomotive that is transforming our country. This will be the starting point for an Indonesia based on green economy, through innovation and technology.”

