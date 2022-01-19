‘Significant evidence’ Trump company deceived banks and inflated assets, NY AG says – National





New York’s attorney general said on Tuesday his investigation into Donald Trump’s business practices uncovered “significant evidence” that his company deceived banks by fraudulently inflating its assets, as his office sought testimony from the former American President and his children.

Attorney General Letitia James’ office said she filed motions to compel Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to appear for sworn testimony, and for Trump to produce documents sought in the investigation. multi-year civil dispute involving issues such as “the valuation of properties owned or controlled” by Trump and his company.

The court filing says state authorities have yet to decide whether to take legal action in connection with the allegations, but investigators are to interview Trump and his two eldest children as part of the investigation. .

“We uncovered significant evidence that the Trump Organization has used fraudulent and misleading asset appraisals on multiple properties to obtain economic benefits including loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions for years,” James said in a statement.

“Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr. and Ivanka Trump were all closely involved in the transactions in question, so we will not tolerate their attempts to evade testimony in this investigation.”

In court papers, James’ office gave its most detailed account to date of its investigation into allegations that Trump’s company repeatedly overstated the value of assets to obtain favorable loan terms, or distorted land values ​​to reduce its tax burden.

The Trump Organization, she said, had overstated the value of land donations made in New York and California on documents submitted to the IRS to justify several million dollars in tax deductions.

The company misreported the size of Trump’s Manhattan penthouse, saying it was nearly three times its actual size – a difference in value of about $200 million, James’ office said, citing testimony from testimony from longtime Trump finance chief Allen Weisselberg, who was indicted last year. tax fraud as part of a parallel criminal investigation.

James’ office said “significant additional evidence” has been uncovered in the years since Trump’s son Eric – who, along with Donald Trump Jr., helped run the Trump Organization during Trump’s political career their father – was subpoenaed in 2020.

The motion to compel was filed in opposition to the Trumps’ own motion to dismiss Trump’s James, Donald Jr. and Ivanka subpoenas, which were issued earlier this month.

The Trumps’ attorneys called the subpoenas an “unprecedented and unconstitutional ploy” and accused James of trying to obtain testimony that could then be used against the Trumps in a parallel criminal investigation overseen by the district attorney. of Manhattan, Alvin Bragg.

James “seeks to circumvent the entire grand jury process” and nullify the rights of the Trumps by forcing them to testify without the immunity guaranteed by state law if subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury in part of the criminal investigation, the Trumps. the lawyers wrote in their motion to dismiss.

Last month, Trump sued James in federal court, seeking to end his investigation. Trump, in the lawsuit, claimed the attorney general violated the Republican’s constitutional rights in a “thinly veiled effort to publicly slander Trump and his associates.”

The Republican ex-president has denounced both the James investigation and the Manhattan investigation as part of a political “witch hunt”.

James, a Democrat, has spent more than two years researching whether the Trump Organization has deceived banks or tax authorities about the value of assets – inflating them to obtain favorable loan terms or understating them to reap savings of tax.

“No one in this country can choose if and how the law applies to them,” James James said.

Read more: Donald Trump sues New York attorney general, says fraud probe ‘politically motivated’

Last year, then-district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. gained access to the longtime real estate tycoon’s tax records after a years-long struggle that went to the state Supreme Court twice. -United. He also filed tax evasion charges in July against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief financial officer Weisselberg.

Before leaving office last month, Vance convened a new grand jury to hear evidence in the inquest, but left the decision on additional charges to his successor, Bragg. The new district attorney said he would be directly involved in the Trump case while retaining the two veteran prosecutors who led the case under Vance.

Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he and the company evaded taxes on lucrative employee benefits paid to executives.

Both investigations are at least partly related to allegations made in news reports and by Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, that Trump had a habit of misrepresenting the value of assets.

James’ office issued subpoenas to local governments in connection with the civil investigation into documents relating to the estate, Seven Springs, and a tax benefit Trump received for placing land in a conservation trust. Vance then issued subpoenas to search for several of the same recordings.

James’ office also looked at similar issues involving a Trump office building in New York, a hotel in Chicago and a golf course near Los Angeles.

With files from The Associated Press

