Opinion: Trump brokered a bad deal with China. He expired – but puzzledly, Biden isn’t giving up on him

Among the dismal failures of US foreign policy in recent years, one of the most notable is the so-called US-China Phase 1 trade deal, which quietly expired on the last day of 2021. It seems puzzled that the new administration still trying (unsuccessfully) to convince China to honor its commitments even though the flawed deal has expired.

The Phase One trade deal is a classic example of how the U.S. managed to build leverage, lost it, got confused, and ended up getting worse. It’s time for the United States to exit the deal and figure out how to rebuild its leverage with China and other trading partners through strategic trade policy aimed at supporting American competitiveness.

When the phase one agreement between the United States and China was signed in January 2020, the agreement served a single purpose to fulfill the Trump administration’s desire to simply strike a deal.

It was not structured to produce the massive structural changes needed in China’s trading position with the United States and the world, nor in its economic model. In fact, China afforded itself the luxury of reaffirming earlier commitments such as intellectual property and forced technology transfer, which China ultimately barely kept. 60% globally.

Specifically, China bought 62% manufactured products, 76% agricultural products, and only 47% energy products to which it has committed under the agreement. Purchases from China have declined 16% for elements not yet covered by the agreement which represent almost 30% US-China trade.

In addition, high US tariffs on more than 66% of Chinese imports and China’s own rights to more than 58% US imports remain in place.

With all the initial hype surrounding the deal by the Trump administration and the Biden administrations that later passed the deal, why didn’t Trump or Biden enforce it? Because the agreement contained no real enforcement mechanism and China held all the leverage.

While President Trump admittedly brought China to the table in a way that no previous administration had wanted or could, China understood that Trump needed a political deal. Beijing played along knowing that the deal was free and would never happen.

The deal included a political escalation route, but neither US administration exercised its options. Most likely, the Trump administration wanted to avoid an admission of failure regarding one of its signature achievements.

A year later, the Biden administration remains unable to articulate a coherent China policy and its trade policy is crippled by US political dynamics. It was only recently that US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and others in the current administration mentioned keeping China in the deal.

This disastrous result gave China the upper hand in future bilateral relations and weakened the United States. This confirms that no matter how large the United States, it cannot tackle the challenges that China poses to the international trading system alone. He also showed that setting the unfortunate precedent of managed trade is not a winning strategy.

The Phase One Agreement was also a setback to everything the United States has fought so hard to espouse and secure for the past 70 years. American leadership has been essential to the creation and operation of a non-discriminatory, open and rules-based system that is consistent with American values ​​and that encourages American and global growth, as well as the flow of people, ideas, investment and trade. The extent to which the Agreement departed from past US practice cannot be overstated.

The only way for the United States to come out of this situation gracefully and gain influence with China and other trading partners is to have a real global trade strategy.

A key principle of US trade policy should be to increase the costs of non-compliance by China and others and to create incentives for constructive participation and compliance with global trade rules.

The United States must enter into high-level agreements on a multilateral, regional, or bilateral basis to raise standards and create accountability inside and outside of those frameworks. Agreements should not be cut for reasons of political expediency without regard to consequences or precedents. These should be thoughtful exercises whose ultimate goal is to strengthen the competitiveness of the United States.

The United States should deepen trade relations with allies and like-minded countries through an aggressive policy of free trade agreements. The Biden administration’s efforts to launch the US-EU Trade and Technology Council and the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework are a good start, but must go beyond mere executive agreements. These should be honored as free trade agreements that require working with Congress and contain rules-based enforcement.

It’s time to move forward, learn from past mistakes, and avoid the pitfalls of the US-China phase one deal.

Neena Shenai is a non-resident fellow of the American Enterprise Institute. She is also a global trade attorney in Washington, D.C.