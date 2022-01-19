Trump lawyer threatens contempt if probe obtains documents





Former President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks at a rally Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Arizona.

Ross D. Franklin | PA

The Justice Department told a federal appeals court on Wednesday that four pages of Trump’s White House records will be turned over to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot later in the day, saying the documents are not covered by a temporary injunction barring the release. many other Trump records.

But a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, in his own letter to the appeals court, said releasing the documents would violate that injunction. He also accused the DOJ of “misconduct” in trying to “end the course” around that court order.

The attorney, Jesse Binnall, threatened to seek to have the Justice Department held in contempt of court if it allowed the National Archives to turn over the four pages to the select committee as scheduled early Wednesday evening.

The DOJ, however, states in its letter to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that a ruling by that court only temporarily bans the release of three installments, or groups, of the records of Trump White House, not the fourth installment. , which contains six pages requested by the formation.

It is expected that only four of these pages will be returned because the other two are similar to pages contained in other documents.

The DOJ noted that although President Joe Biden gave Trump 30 days to file a lawsuit to block the release of the fourth installment, Trump did not.

Binnall’s letter says the High Court should decide the status of those documents, not the DOJ.

The House committee has requested more than 700 pages of Trump White House documents from the National Archives as part of its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot by a mob of the former president’s supporters, who swarmed the Capitol and disrupted the confirmation. of Biden’s electoral victory by Congress.

This panel is investigating, among other things, the logistics of a rally of Trump supporters outside the White House, which was ending just as the riot began, and the communications of people inside. from the White House with Trump allies in the days surrounding the attack.

Trump for weeks after the November election had falsely declared that he had in fact won the election and urged his supporters to help him in the fight to claim victory.

Despite Trump’s desire for him to do so, Biden refused to invoke executive privilege to prevent the disclosure of the documents to the committee. Executive privilege empowers presidents to prevent the disclosure of certain types of documents related to their administration to third parties.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Trump then sued to block the committee from obtaining the records, claiming he had the authority as a former president to invoke executive privilege. A federal district court judge in Washington ruled against his lawsuit, as did the federal circuit court of appeals for the district.

The appeals court in its ruling said Trump “has provided no basis for this court to overturn President Biden’s judgment.”

At the end of December, Trump asked the Supreme Court to take up the case. So far, the court has not ruled on Trump’s request to withhold disclosure of all documents requested by the committee pending a broader decision on whether to hear his appeal of the lower court rulings.

