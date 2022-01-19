Fact check: PM Modi’s speech attacking corruption and Congress is five years old





Goa will vote on February 14 and campaigning has intensified in the small coastal state, with not only national parties but also several regional outfits throwing their hats into the ring. Apart from the hectic activities on the ground, social media is also loaded with political posturing to attract voters. Part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech circulates on Social Media in which he is heard warning those who engage in corrupt practices. Several netizens shared the clip claiming it was Prime Minister Modi’s recent speech in Goa targeting Congress. In the video, PM Modi is heard saying: “Those who are waiting for the right opportunity must keep me in mind. I will dig up your misdeeds since independence. Even if I need to employ a million people to handle them , I will. But the corrupt practices in this country have to stop. And now, after a hard dose, people have come to know me. “But that’s not the end. I’m working on a few more projects to end corruption and dishonesty. I’m doing it for the honest, hard-working people of this country. I’m doing it so the poor can have a home, their children can have an education and the elderly can have medicine. And I need the blessing of the Goans for that,” Prime Minister Modi added. Several users posted the video on Twitter and Facebook with a Hindi caption that translates to “After listening to Narendra Modi’s speech in Goa today, all Congress leaders got nervous” India Today Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA) found that this was not a recent speech by Prime Minister Modi. It was made on November 13, 2016, a few days after the demonetization. AFWA probe Since none of the people on stage or in the audience were wearing masks, it raised suspicions that the video may not have been recent. Using the InVID tool and reverse image search, we tracked down the original video of the speech in Goa. First, we found a tweet posted by the official handle of BJP which shows PM Modi in the same background, with the same security guard behind him, and in the same auditorium. This tweet, posted on November 13, 2016, was captioned: “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during a public address in Goa on November 13, 2016”. Taking this as a clue, we found Prime Minister Modi’s entire speech uploaded to his YouTube channel on November 13, 2016. The description of the video reads, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of the international airport New Green Field & Electronic City in Goa. “. After an hour in this YouTube video, we found the exact part of the speech which is now going viral. We found several the news on this event. Just days after announcing the demonetization, Prime Minister Modi gave his first public speech in Goa and made a moving appeal to people to support fight against corruption. Prime Minister Modi last visited Goa in December 2021 and delivered a speech on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day. Therefore, it is clear that amid turbulent political activity ahead of the assembly elections in Goa, a five-year-old video of Prime Minister Modi’s speech in the state has resurfaced with misleading claims. ClaimIn a recent speech in Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned Congress against its corrupt practices.ConclusionThis speech is more than five years old. It was made on November 13, 2016, just days after demonetization. In the moving speech, Prime Minister Modi had warned against strict measures against those who engage in corrupt practices, and also called on people to support the fight against corruption. JHOOTH BOLE KAUVA KAATE The number of crows determines the intensity of the lie. 1 Raven: Half True

2 Crows: mostly lies

3 crows: Absolutely false

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/fact-check/story/this-speech-of-pm-modi-taking-a-dig-at-corruption-and-congress-is-five-years-old-1902028-2022-01-19 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos