Boris Johnson continues to promise to fight any no-confidence motion as Tory MP implores him to stand down





Boris Johnson is resisting calls from his own Tories to step down as UK Prime Minister following a lockdown party scandal that engulfed his government. Key points: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to resign following a series of Downing Street parties during the COVID lockdown

A Tory MP has defected to Labor over his dissatisfaction with Mr Johnson’s leadership Mr Johnson says he has no intention of resigning over the scandal Mr Johnson is under increasing pressure and faces a potential leadership challenge in the coming weeks as more MPs from his Tory party handed him letters of no confidence on Wednesday, when there were also a shock defection of a Tory MP to the Labor opposition. The day before, Mr Johnson had apologized again for a BYOB party at 10 Downing Street in May 2020 which he had attended, saying no one had warned him that the event had possibly be in violation of strict COVID-19. rules at the time. The most striking revolt came from former cabinet minister David Davis in the House of Commons, when he told Mr Johnson to ‘go away’ during the boisterous Prime Minister’s Questions. “I expect my leaders to take responsibility for the actions they take,” Mr Davis, the former Brexit minister, told parliament. “Yesterday he did the opposite of that.” Loading He then quoted former Tory MP Leo Amery, who urged then-Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain to resign over his handling of the start of World War II: “You sat there too long for the good you did. “In the name of God, go! Mr Johnson, who previously brushed off opposition questions asking him to resign, replied that he did not know which quote Mr Davis was referring to. “I think I’ve said many times to this house throughout this pandemic, I take full responsibility for everything that’s done in this government and throughout the pandemic,” Mr. Johnson. Opposition ‘ridiculously’ whips Johnson Opposition Leader Sir Keir Starmer also targeted Mr Johnson’s excuse. “As he waded through empty bottles and trays of sandwiches, didn’t he realize it was a party?” asked Sir Keir. “Does the Prime Minister realize how ridiculous this sounds? “Every week the Prime Minister offers absurd and frankly unbelievable defenses to the parties in Downing Street, and every week it comes undone.” For a leadership challenge to be triggered, at least 54 of the 360 ​​Tory MPs would have to write letters of censure to Mr Johnson on the party’s 1922 backbenchers committee. British media have reported that at least 20 have been handed over, but that could increase once a report on the Downing Street parties comes out. One Tory MP who delivered a letter was Christian Wakeford, the MP for Bury South in the North West of England, shortly before his defection to rival Labor on Wednesday morning. Mr Wakeford didn’t mince words when describing Mr Johnson’s premiership, saying he and the Conservative Party ‘have proven unable to deliver the leadership and government this country deserves’ . “My decision is about much more than your leadership and the disgraceful manner in which you have conducted yourself over the past few weeks,” he said in a statement.

