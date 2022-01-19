Changes to LPG “Melon” Welfare Grant Pending Jokowi’s Blessing





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government plans to change the subsidy regime Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) 3 kilogram (kg) cylinders, which are currently open or based on commodity prices or LPG cylinders, become direct subsidies to the poor and vulnerable. The change in the LPG “melon” subsidy regime is only awaiting the blessing of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This was stated by the director of development of oil and gas downstream activities of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Soerjaningsih during a press conference, Wednesday (19/01/2022). He said the modification of the 3kg LPG subsidy scheme was a proposal from the DPR (Banggar) Budget Agency. Later, the distribution of the 3 kg LPG grant will be directly in the form of social assistance (bansos) or in cash to the poor and vulnerable in accordance with the Integrated Social Welfare Data (DTKS) under the Ministry of Social Affairs. Thus, the granting of subsidies should achieve its objective. “So the term is the target based on DTKS. When DTKS is accurate and must be accurate, it will only be up to the president (Jokowi) to decide whether this targeted subsidy will be applied,” Soerjaningsih said during a press conference Wednesday. (01/19/2022). Soerja said that this policy should get the President’s blessing because changing the 3kg LPG subsidy scheme would have an impact on increasing the price of 3kg LPG in the market. The reason for this is that the subsidies are no longer based on LPG cylinders, but are given directly to the people who are entitled to receive them. Targeted grant distribution, he said, has also been piloted in several cities. In fact, direct grants are given to people in need with biometric technology, under the coordination of the Ministry of National Development Planning/National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) and Pertamina. Therefore, he continued, so far his party has not been able to confirm when this closed 3kg LPG subsidy scheme can be implemented. As known, the distribution of subsidized 3 kg LPG cylinders is currently still open, so all groups of people can access the subsidized product. The head of the Fiscal Policy Agency of the State Fiscal Policy Center (BKF) of the Ministry of Finance, Ubaidi Socheh Hamidi, admitted that with the open subsidy regime, LPG subsidies were not considered as targeted and had not been effective in reducing poverty and inequality. Therefore, the implementation of this closed grant will be done in stages taking into account the socio-economic conditions of the community. Unfortunately, Ubaidi was unable to explain in detail the exact timing of the implementation of the LPG subsidies in a closed and directly based on this person. “The transformation of LPG subsidies will be done gradually and carefully, taking into account the socio-economic conditions of the community, as well as the national economic recovery,” Ubaidi told CNBC Indonesia, Wednesday (29/12/2021) . What is clear, Ubaidi said, is that timing is very important for the government to implement LPG subsidy transformation that targets more the poor and vulnerable. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (finally)



