Key takeaways from President Xi’s speech at the 2022 World Economic Forum

Editor’s note: Hannan Hussain is a foreign affairs commentator and author. He is a Fulbright Fellow at the University of Maryland, USA, and a former Adjunct Research Fellow at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute. The article reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily the views of CGTN.

On January 17, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered his special address at the virtual session of the World Economic Forum 2022, where he highlighted shared interventions to create a better world after COVID-19.

“Countries should strengthen international cooperation against COVID-19, carry out active cooperation in drug research and development, jointly build multiple lines of defense against the coronavirus, and accelerate efforts to build a global community of health for all. “, Mr. Xi said.

What emerges is a multi-pronged approach to advancing openness in economic globalization, strengthening macroeconomic policy coordination, bridging the development gap and overcoming ideological constraints to enjoy win-win outcomes.

Consider Xi’s position that nations should cultivate a fair and non-discriminatory environment for scientific and technological innovation and help enhance the merits of the global economy. In today’s environment, this points to a much-needed pushback against systems of exclusion, overt constructs of national security, ideological antagonism, and persistent trade barriers. On this last point, recent trends suggest that the mere persistence of trade barriers in many parts of the world has created a challenge for vulnerable economies, jeopardizing their hard-won economic gains, as well as their ability to envisage growth in the face of climatic pressures. . It is here that the most desirable goal of revitalizing the global economy calls for a concerted effort by nations to open up and promote what Xi called “reforms of the global governance system” based on the principles of fairness and justice.

Interestingly, China’s facilitation of international cooperation on COVID-19 came as a powerful reminder of what it means to maximize vaccine accessibility for the global fight. China’s distribution of more than two billion COVID-19 vaccines to some 120 countries and international organizations, a commitment of an additional one billion doses to African countries and an additional 150 million donations to the Association of Eastern Nations Southeast Asia are all compelling motives to advance a culture of sustainable global partnerships and at the scale of anti-pandemic progress for the benefit of the global community.