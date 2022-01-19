Politics
Key takeaways from President Xi’s speech at the 2022 World Economic Forum
A man poses in front of the World Economic Forum logo in Davos, Switzerland, January 19, 2020. /VCG
Editor’s note: Hannan Hussain is a foreign affairs commentator and author. He is a Fulbright Fellow at the University of Maryland, USA, and a former Adjunct Research Fellow at the Islamabad Policy Research Institute. The article reflects the opinions of the author and not necessarily the views of CGTN.
On January 17, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered his special address at the virtual session of the World Economic Forum 2022, where he highlighted shared interventions to create a better world after COVID-19.
“Countries should strengthen international cooperation against COVID-19, carry out active cooperation in drug research and development, jointly build multiple lines of defense against the coronavirus, and accelerate efforts to build a global community of health for all. “, Mr. Xi said.
What emerges is a multi-pronged approach to advancing openness in economic globalization, strengthening macroeconomic policy coordination, bridging the development gap and overcoming ideological constraints to enjoy win-win outcomes.
Consider Xi’s position that nations should cultivate a fair and non-discriminatory environment for scientific and technological innovation and help enhance the merits of the global economy. In today’s environment, this points to a much-needed pushback against systems of exclusion, overt constructs of national security, ideological antagonism, and persistent trade barriers. On this last point, recent trends suggest that the mere persistence of trade barriers in many parts of the world has created a challenge for vulnerable economies, jeopardizing their hard-won economic gains, as well as their ability to envisage growth in the face of climatic pressures. . It is here that the most desirable goal of revitalizing the global economy calls for a concerted effort by nations to open up and promote what Xi called “reforms of the global governance system” based on the principles of fairness and justice.
Interestingly, China’s facilitation of international cooperation on COVID-19 came as a powerful reminder of what it means to maximize vaccine accessibility for the global fight. China’s distribution of more than two billion COVID-19 vaccines to some 120 countries and international organizations, a commitment of an additional one billion doses to African countries and an additional 150 million donations to the Association of Eastern Nations Southeast Asia are all compelling motives to advance a culture of sustainable global partnerships and at the scale of anti-pandemic progress for the benefit of the global community.
Vanuatu Prime Minister Bob Loughman receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine donated by China after a launch ceremony at the National Convention Center in the capital Port Vila, Vanuatu, June 15, 2021. /Xinhua
Vanuatu Prime Minister Bob Loughman receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine donated by China after a launch ceremony at the National Convention Center in the capital Port Vila, Vanuatu, June 15, 2021. /Xinhua
On macroeconomic policy coordination, Xi made a key note warning the world of global inflation risks and the need for major economies to shield developing countries from policy fallout. “If the major economies were to hold back or turn around in their monetary policies, there would be serious negative fallout.”
There are several reasons why deliberation on emerging risks is essential to global financial stability. First, groups of economies hit hard by the pandemic often have less political clout to negotiate future inflationary shocks, emphasizing the need to ensure what Xi called the “steady recovery of the economy.” world”.
Second, attention to negative spillovers for poor countries could, in turn, provide new grounds for major economies to coordinate their monetary and fiscal policy goals. This matters because converging policy goals provide a way for large economies to see the implications of their policy decisions as a collective. This possibility raises hopes for a systematic approach to global recovery without keeping the interests of the developing world on the sidelines.
With regard to bridging the development gap, concrete references to the decline of the Human Development Index, the escalation of global poverty and Xi’s Global Development Initiative to highlight the world’s challenges in development lead to the need to adopt a people-centred development philosophy.
“No matter what difficulties come our way, we must adhere to a people-centered philosophy of development, [and] put development and livelihoods at the center of global macro-policies,” Xi said.
China’s engagement on the world stage makes the merits of Xi’s collective call well known. Consider the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks report. He anticipates China as a potential source of financial, technological and scientific support for developing countries hoping to thrive in the post-pandemic economy. A strong commitment to its own ‘open door’ policy and relentless progress towards peak carbon and carbon neutrality targets reveal a healthy balance between targeted economic growth and future sustainability. Beijing recognizes that both are necessary ingredients to expand common development around the world, leaving no country short of stakes.
Overall, Xi’s emphasis on deepening economic globalization, enhancing global macroeconomic policy coordination and healing development divisions through mutually beneficial outcomes resonated closely with his vision of progress in 2017 and 2021 during the forum.
All these activities give the pulse of a nation committed to win-win cooperation on the world stage.
