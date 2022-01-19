Turkey takes $5bn lifeline from former rival UAE





ISTANBULLThe United Arab Emirates and Turkey have agreed a nearly $5 billion equivalent currency swap that strengthens an economic partnership between two Middle Eastern rivals and provides Ankara with a badly needed infusion of foreign funds.

The deal, announced on Wednesday, deepens the détente between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, powers that were until recently at odds in a Cold War in the Middle East and remain at odds over conflicts in the region. Both men fought for supremacy in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings and later backed opposing sides in Libya’s civil war and the Saudi blockade of Qatar.

The injection of Emirati funds will help Turkey’s central bank as it burns foreign exchange reserves to prop up the lira, which lost 40% of its value against the dollar last year. However, the amount exchanged is modest compared to Turkey’s financial needs. The de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed, visited Ankara in November, meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a visit that renewed high-level diplomatic relations while promising investments to Turkey to help it cope with its economic crisis. Emirati officials have said they see Turkey as a potentially lucrative investment, and the two countries have tightened ties with rivals in the Middle East, as the United States signals a pullout from the region after pulling out of Afghanistan. It seems that both parties have agreed to open a new page. They made a new assessment of the situation, said Mithat Rende, Turkey’s former ambassador to Qatar. They want to focus on economic diplomacy. Turkey’s currency crisis has rattled the local economy and put pressure on Mr Erdogan to find new sources of financial support. The plummeting pound has pushed millions into poverty, sparked protests and threatened the financial stability of NATO and the Group of 20 member countries. Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have been bitterly at odds in a series of geopolitical disputes. Turkey backed Libya’s internationally recognized government against an attack by a militia leader who received weapons from the Emirates, in a battle that ended in 2020. Turkey also sided with Qatar when the Gulf nation was blocked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and their allies in 2017. The Emirates backed the military-backed government that took over. power in Egypt following a 2013 coup that toppled an elected Islamist president. ties with Turkey. As the Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world grapple with rising inflation amid the post-pandemic economic recovery, Turkey – where the rate is currently above 20% – is issuing a warning . Soaring inflation has caused economic turmoil after years of broad-based growth. Photo: Sedat Suna/Shutterstock

Ankara moved to normalize relations with regional rivals over the past year, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Israel. Meanwhile, the UAE has recently invested around $100 million in Israeli tech companies, having established ties with Israel for the first time in 2020. Abu Dhabi has also taken steps to improve ties with opponents , including Iran and Syria, in recent months. The deal involves the Emirates swapping 18 billion dirhams for 64 billion Turkish liras under a three-year deal, with the possibility of an extension, according to Turkey’s central bank. The dirham is pegged to the US dollar. The amount of the swap is equivalent to approximately $4.9 billion. The agreement was reached to advance economic and financial relations between our countries, said the Governor of the Central Bank of Turkey, ahap Kavcolu. The agreement is in addition to the exchange agreements that Turkey has with other nations, including those equivalent to $15 billion with Qatar, $6 billion with China and $2 billion with South Korea. These allow Turkey to borrow local currencies from these countries in exchange for liras. Few details are known about how these swap agreements are used, said Murat Ucer, a Turkish analyst at research firm GlobalSource Partners. If Turkey wanted to use these deals to stabilize the pound, he said it would likely have to convert other currencies into dollars or euros to sell in the market, which would increase transaction costs. Turkey will have to refund the dirhams in exchange for the lira at the end of the agreement, unless it is extended. This could make repayment costly if the lira depreciates against the dirham. The pound has stabilized in recent weeks after the central bank intervened in the market and the government introduced a rescue package for savers in December. The local currency was little changed on Wednesday, with 1 dollar buying 13.4 liras. Turkey’s central bank said it used $7.3 billion in foreign exchange reserves in December to limit the lira’s rapid decline. Some economists estimate that another $2 billion to $3 billion may have been spent on the intervention, due to a larger drop in gross reserves that is not reflected in official statistics. While Turkey officially has gross foreign exchange reserves of over $70 billion, it has borrowed far more than that in swaps with local Turkish banks and foreign central banks. The country’s net foreign currency assets stand at around $65 billion, according to Ucer. Write to Jared Malsin at [email protected] and Caitlin Ostroff at [email protected]

