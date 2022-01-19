Donald Trump may have ‘fraudulently’ valued assets: Letitia James





Former President Donald Trump may have valued several assets “falsely and fraudulently,” and his family has adopted a tactic of delaying and dodging testimony when not pleading the Fifth, New York’s attorney general says. York Letitia James (D) late Tuesday night.

In explosive court documents released just before midnight, James alleged that the 45th president’s company had inflated the size of its Trump Tower triplex nearly three times or tax benefits, failed to place value on the Trump brand and may have used “fraudulent or misleading information”. ” asset appraisals on six properties to obtain economic benefits.

“Delaying Tactics and Litigation”

Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump have attempted to overturn their subpoenas for what they call an unprecedented and unconstitutional move over their documents and testimony. According to the Attorney General’s latest petition, Eric Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to more than 500 questions over six hours during his deposition ahead of the 2020 election.

For more than two years, the Trump Organization has used delaying tactics and litigation to try to thwart a legitimate investigation into its financial dealings, James wrote in a statement. So far in our investigation, we have uncovered significant evidence to suggest that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization falsely and fraudulently valued multiple assets and misrepresented those values ​​to financial institutions for economic gain. The Trumps must comply with our legal subpoenas for documents and testimony, because no one in this country can choose whether and how the law applies to them. We will not be deterred in our efforts to pursue this investigation and ensure that no one is above the law.

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, responded with a backlash to the attorney general, whom the attorney repeatedly addressed by her first name.

“True to form, Letitia resorted to misinterpreting the content of a response to a routine gun-like movement,” Habba wrote in an email to Law&Crime. “This is just the latest in a long line of baseless attacks on my client and a clear attempt to divert public attention from her own inappropriate conduct. Leticia [sic], you are not above the law.

The Trumps attacked his probe as politically motivated. James, a Democrat, is conducting her civil investigation alongside the criminal investigation being led by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which indicted multiple entities of the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg last year along with a multitude charges of tax evasion.

Since then, Alvin Bragg (D) has replaced Cyrus Vance Jr. (D) as Manhattan’s chief prosecutor. Weisselberg is scheduled to appear in court again on January 31, and James filed his court documents just before the deadline for his expected response to the Trump family’s motion to dismiss.

“Parallel investigation”

The attorney general’s office argued that the existence of the criminal investigation is no reason to flout their subpoenas.

“The fact that a parallel investigation may be conducted by the New York County District Attorney (“DANY”) is neither unusual nor sufficient cause for defendants to avoid testifying,” the attorney general’s memo reads. . “Nor does the involvement of OAG attorneys in a separate criminal investigation provide a basis for the Court to quash properly issued subpoenas.”

On Dec. 3, 2020, the former president agreed he would provide documents within two weeks, according to James.

The attorney general said the Trump Organization later insisted the ex-president had no involvement in the areas of the company that were the subject of the subpoenas. Finding this claim implausible, Assistant Attorney General Kevin Wallace noted that the company’s statement of financial position states: “Donald J. Trump is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statement in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America. America and for the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relating to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements.

James says his investigation to date generally points to that conclusion.

“Furthermore, evidence obtained by the OAG indicates that Mr. Trump was personally involved in reviewing and approving statements of financial position prior to their release, a natural and logical purpose of an investigation to determine whether a financial statement was fraudulent or misleading and, if so, who was responsible,” his memo states.

Now approaching their third year, James’ investigations looked at financial disclosures by the Trump Organization at multiple properties in New York, Chicago and Scotland. Much of the bureau’s investigation focused on Trump’s 212-acre Westchester estate known as Seven Springs. Other properties under the AG’s control are Trump International Golf Club Scotland, Trump National Golf Club Westchester, Trump Park Avenue and 40 Wall Street.

On the financial statements, Trump’s company assigned no value to its brand, which the attorney general’s office considers “false or at least misleading.”

Read the memo, below:

[Image via TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images]

