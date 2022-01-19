The Guardian’s take on Boris Johnson and partygate: It all happened | Editorial





Ihen combining work as a Tory MP with writing for Spectator magazine, Boris Johnson was forced to travel to Liverpool to apologize for the publication of a gratuitously offensive editorial about the city. Later, revealing his true feelings, he derided the episode as Operation Scouse-grovel. But false contrition did the trick. In his biography of Mr Johnson, journalist Andrew Gimson writes: The Liverpool debacle did no lasting damage. This amused a large number of people and made him even more famous. Faced with outrage from nations during a public health crisis, Mr Johnson appears to have thought he could get away with an equally dishonest approach. Unable to deny he attended a drink party in the Downing Street garden, the Prime Minister offered a creeping apology while deploying sophistry to escape the consequences of his actions. His last self-exculpatory move made during an abject sky tv interview was to suggest that no one in No 10 warned him that the May 2020 party had broken Covid rules. The language chosen was deliberately specific, without excluding warnings of a more general kind; but in essence, Mr Johnson asked the country to swallow the idea that he was the only person in Downing Street who did not understand what was happening on May 20. It is such a shamefully implausible proposition that one feels even Mr Johnson does not expect it to be believed. The question then becomes what the Conservative party intends to do about a leader who has discredited the government and betrayed the trust of nations in times of crisis. In the House of Commons on Wednesday, Tory MP David Davis echoed the words used to dispatch a former Tory Prime Minister, Neville Chamberlain, in 1940, telling Mr Johnson: In the name of God, go. It was an appropriate message for a Prime Minister whose cavalier approach to the lockdown rules he himself set confirms an unfitness for office. The defection of a Tory MP from the north to Labor also testified to the extent to which Mr Johnson’s authority is wearing thin. But while the Prime Minister’s behavior has succeeded in uniting MPs from different factions of the party against him, there is disunity over how to proceed. Some MPs, particularly among those elected in 2019, favor an immediate move to a vote of no confidence and a possible leadership race; others want to wait to hear Sue Gray’s report on the Downing Street parties before acting. Those with ambitions to succeed Mr Johnson as prime minister, such as Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, would likely prefer more time to prepare for their challenge. This internal division and indecision currently allows the Prime Minister to survive day to day. Despite falling polls and a reputation for shooting, Mr Johnson remains clearly determined to scare partygate if he can, hoping the lifting of Covid Plan B restrictions on Wednesday will help his cause. As he staggers, a populist policy is laid on the hoof, ranging from bashing the BBC to deploying the Royal Navy to confront migrants in a bid to bolster Mr Johnson’s position. It is a dismal and unsustainable situation: a prime minister whose attempts to escape responsibility for his actions have not worked sits still and hopes for the best; a party in power too long calculates how to keep it once gone. As Britain faces the headwinds of a cost of living crisis and tries to successfully emerge from the Covid pandemic, it needs a Prime Minister it can respect and, at a level basic, trust. He does not have it.

